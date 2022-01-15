🌱 Scott Henry Fired From Tech Job + New COVID Testing Site

Happy Sunday, Houston! Let's get you all caught up to start today off on an informed note.

First, today's weather:

Mostly sunny. High: 55 Low: 36.

Here are the top stories in Houston today:

1. Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo's is having a job fair at NRG Stadium West Club on Friday, January 21st from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, January 22nd from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Part-time positions include concessions cashiers, bartenders, wait staff, event staff, carnival ride, game attendants and security. (ABC 13)

2. Dr. David Persse with the Houston Health Department says the COVID-19 numbers are "starting to move in the right direction," citing wastewater data. The Texas Medical Center’s COVID-19 dashboard shows the 7-day trend of cases and the 7-day trend of test positivity are both declining. (KHOU 11)

3. A Houston man was arrested in connection with a pair of armed robberies and a car chase that ended in a fatal collision between a patrol car and another vehicle on Wednesday night. 27-year-old Davonte Williams is charged with aggravated robbery and additional charges "may be pending," according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. (Houston Patch)

4. The federal government is opening a COVID testing site at Sam Houston Race Park on Tuesday at 7575 North Sam Houston Parkway West. It will be a drive-thru site and will provide 1,200 PCR tests each day. It is one of six federal testing locations opening across the state. (Houston Chronicle)

5. Cy-Fair ISD trustee Scott Henry was fired from a sales engineer job at Splunk, a San Francisco-based software company, after his comments about Black teachers and dropout rates came under scrutiny. The company said in a tweet, "We viewed the employee's conduct as inconsistent with who we are as Splunkers and the individual is no longer employed by our company." (KHOU 11)

Today in Houston:

Chevron Houston Marathon and Aramco Half Marathon . (8:00 AM)

Beginner Modern Dried Floral Hat Workshop At TXRX Labs. (11:00 AM)

Sunday Matinee: Jumanji At La Calle. (11:45 AM)

Parent & Child: Asian Dumplings At Central Market Houston. (12:00 PM)

The Riot Comedy Show presents "Unbelievable Stories" with Ku Egenti. (8:00 PM)

Story continues

From my notebook:

The Houston Texans completed an interview with Brian Flores for their head coaching position today . (Instagram)

Houston Independent School District campuses and offices will close January 17th to 18th for all students and staff. (Facebook)

Houston Community College (on-site and remote) will be closed on Monday, January 17th , in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. (Facebook)

The latest craze in Downtown Houston is ZENAKU . The anime-themed bar is bringing major vibes back to the neighborhood. (Facebook)

Daves Hot Chicken opened it's 3rd Houston-area location this week at 6324 Highway 6 South. (Facebook)

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Events:

Loving the Houston Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at houston@patch.com

You're all caught up for today! I'll see you soon.

— Carlos Hernandez

About me: Hello my name is Carlos Hernandez and I am a food writer with over 10 years of experience in the industry. I write the food blog Carlos Eats (http://www.carloseats.com) and also contribute to several newspapers and magazines with food-related blogs and articles.

This article originally appeared on the Houston Patch