🌱 Scott Henry Fired From Tech Job + New COVID Testing Site

1. Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo's is having a job fair at NRG Stadium West Club on Friday, January 21st from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, January 22nd from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Part-time positions include concessions cashiers, bartenders, wait staff, event staff, carnival ride, game attendants and security. (ABC 13)
2. Dr. David Persse with the Houston Health Department says the COVID-19 numbers are "starting to move in the right direction," citing wastewater data. The Texas Medical Center’s COVID-19 dashboard shows the 7-day trend of cases and the 7-day trend of test positivity are both declining. (KHOU 11)
3. A Houston man was arrested in connection with a pair of armed robberies and a car chase that ended in a fatal collision between a patrol car and another vehicle on Wednesday night. 27-year-old Davonte Williams is charged with aggravated robbery and additional charges "may be pending," according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. (Houston Patch)
4. The federal government is opening a COVID testing site at Sam Houston Race Park on Tuesday at 7575 North Sam Houston Parkway West. It will be a drive-thru site and will provide 1,200 PCR tests each day. It is one of six federal testing locations opening across the state. (Houston Chronicle)
5. Cy-Fair ISD trustee Scott Henry was fired from a sales engineer job at Splunk, a San Francisco-based software company, after his comments about Black teachers and dropout rates came under scrutiny. The company said in a tweet, "We viewed the employee's conduct as inconsistent with who we are as Splunkers and the individual is no longer employed by our company." (KHOU 11)
Today in Houston:
Chevron Houston Marathon and Aramco Half Marathon. (8:00 AM)
Beginner Modern Dried Floral Hat Workshop At TXRX Labs. (11:00 AM)
Sunday Matinee: Jumanji At La Calle. (11:45 AM)
Parent & Child: Asian Dumplings At Central Market Houston. (12:00 PM)
The Riot Comedy Show presents "Unbelievable Stories" with Ku Egenti. (8:00 PM)
From my notebook:
The Houston Texans completed an interview with Brian Flores for their head coaching position today. (Instagram)
Houston Independent School District campuses and offices will close January 17th to 18th for all students and staff. (Facebook)
Houston Community College (on-site and remote) will be closed on Monday, January 17th, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. (Facebook)
The latest craze in Downtown Houston is ZENAKU. The anime-themed bar is bringing major vibes back to the neighborhood. (Facebook)
Daves Hot Chicken opened it's 3rd Houston-area location this week at 6324 Highway 6 South. (Facebook)
