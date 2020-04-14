Scott Hirsch, Founder And CEO Of Media Direct, Joins Forbes Business Council

FORBES BUSINESS COUNCIL IS AN INVITATION-ONLY COMMUNITY FOR SUCCESSFUL BUSINESS OWNERS AND LEADERS

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott Hirsch, founder and CEO of Media Direct, a global media solutions provider, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, one of the foremost growth and networking organizations for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

Hirsch was vetted and accepted by the organization's review committee based on his expertise, leadership and significant contributions in the digital data marketing and technology sectors.

Forbes has recognized Mr. Hirsch as a serial entrepreneur in the industry. Over the course of his career, Scott has helped pioneer some of the most utilized data technology concepts commonly used today, including Opt-in Email, E-appending, Digital Data/Media Marketing (SEO, Google Ads, and Social Media Management), Affiliate Marketing and DIY Application Development.

Hirsch's thought leadership has also been published in multiple media outlets including Fortune, Time, Huffington Post, Entrepreneur and Fox Business.

"We are honored to welcome Scott Hirsch into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to curate successful professionals from every industry, creating a vetted, social capital-driven network that helps every member make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Forbes Business Council, Hirsch will have access to a powerful network with which he can share his vast knowledge of the digital marketing world, and help him grow his own businesses to reach their full potential.

"I am thrilled to have been selected to join this elite group of business thought leaders," said Hirsch. "I look forward to sharing my experiences, best practices and insights with fellow members."

