Scott hits Biden, progressives over response to Hamas attacks in Israel

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) hit President Biden and progressives Tuesday over their response to the terrorist attacks by Hamas in Israel.

“While Hamas carried out these attacks, Joe Biden has blood on his hands,” Scott said in an address at the Hudson Institute.

“His weakness invited the attack. His cash giveaway to Iran helped fund terrorism. And after the attack, his administration suggested Israel should stand down. It’s a disgrace,” the presidential candidate continued.

A deal in September between the Biden administration and Iran, in which the U.S. transferred $6 billion in frozen Iran oil proceeds to Iran as part of a prisoner exchange agreement, has come under renewed scrutiny in the wake of Hamas’s attacks.

Officials have pushed back on criticism of the deal, which made the money available for limited humanitarian transactions. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday disputed unsubstantiated claims that the Iranian assets may have helped pay for terror attacks outside the Gaza Strip, telling ABC’s “This Week” that “not a single dollar from that account has actually been spent to date.”

Scott went on to criticize progressive members of Congress, including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), and Cori Bush’s, (D-Mo.), for their responses to the attacks and conflict in the region.

“The far left in this country has become incredibly hostile to the state of Israel. The most extreme statements have become a daily routine. They even dabble openly in anti-Semitism,” Scott said. “But President Biden will not stand up to them. Because he cares more about his own power.”

“Radical liberals are choosing their own political power over peace,” he said. “They would rather invite attacks on our allies than stand up to the fringe in their own party. It is cowardice that makes them complicit. And it has to stop.”

Scott’s remarks came shortly after Biden delivered a televised address to the nation on Tuesday, condemning the attacks by Hamas.

“In this moment we must be crystal clear: We stand with Israel,” Biden said in remarks from the White House. “And we will make sure Israel has what it needs to take care of its citizens, defend itself and respond to this attack. There’s no justification for terrorism. There’s no excuse.”

Biden said that American citizens are among those being held hostage by Hamas and said that the number of Americans killed in the terrorist attacks had risen to 14. The Israeli death toll from Hamas’s attacks has surpassed 1,000. Authorities in Gaza and the West Bank say 850 people have been killed in fighting there, according to The Associated Press.

Biden has spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu three times since the attacks. Additionally, he has met with his national security team each day since the crisis began Saturday, and the U.S. and European allies put out a statement on Monday affirming support for Israel. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to travel to Israel this week. The administration has also repositioned military assets in the region.

Meanwhile, some progressive Democrats have condemned the violence on both sides of the conflict, but have criticized Israel’s treatment of Palestinian civilians. Over the weekend, the New York City chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America sponsored a pro-Palestinian rally that took place in Manhattan on Sunday. Prominent New York Democrats including Gov. Kathy Hochul, New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Rep. Ritchie Torres have condemned the rally. In a statement on Monday, Ocasio-Cortez condemned what she called the “bigotry and callousness” seen at the rally.

In his remarks on Tuesday, Scott called for the progressive members of Congress to condemn the Democratic Socialists of America or be expelled from Congress.

“Every member of the Squad should either quit the D.S.A. and repudiate the people who are cheering on deadly terrorism, or they must be expelled from Congress,” he said.

