Scott Jackson: Manslaughter charges dropped in inquiry into man's death

Charges brought against two men following the death of man attacked in Thurnscoe have been dropped.

Scott Jackson, 42, died in hospital nine days after he was assaulted near to the Butchers Arms pub in the early hours of 24 September.

Thomas Bushby, 35, and Max Lowson, 26, were charged with manslaughter but, on Tuesday, South Yorkshire Police said the charges had been dropped.

The force said a 24, held on suspicion of manslaughter, remained on bail.

