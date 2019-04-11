Scott Kelly spent a year in space. What happened to his body?

When astronaut Scott Kelly landed in the frigid Kazakhstan plains on March 2, 2016, a team of responders pulled Kelly and two Russian cosmonauts from the charred capsule and carried them to chairs, set out in the crisp morning air. After nearly a year in space, Kelly looked pale but appeared alright, joking about the weather with the crew and media.

Three years later — after scrutinizing Kelly's blood, arteries, genes, eyes, bones, and gut bacteria in the aftermath of the historic venture in space — a team of over 80 scientists has released a sweeping analysis of how Kelly's body changed and what returned to normal after the now-retired 55-year-old astronaut returned to Earth. Dubbed the "NASA Twin Study," the research published Thursday in the journal Science compared Scott Kelly's biological changes to that of his identical twin, Mark Kelly, who spent that year grounded on Earth.

The study is exceptionally detailed ("They measured as many things as they possibly could," said Richard Gronostajski, a geneticist at the State University of New York at Buffalo), but when it's all distilled down, the message about spending a year in space — exposed to microgravity and mildly higher levels of radiation — is relatively clear.

"It’s reassuring to know that when you come back things will largely be the same," Michael Snyder, a study coauthor and director of the Stanford Center for Genomics and Personalized Medicine, said in a call with reporters.

In short, Scott Kelly's body exhibited some changes in space, but most everything returned to normal upon his return, particularly his gene activity.

"In this paper they showed there was no statistically significant difference in genetic modifications they could find between the twin in the space station with the one on the ground," said Gronostajski, the director of the University of New York at Buffalo's Genetics, Genomics, and Bioinformatics graduate program.

"That's good news," added Gronostajski, who had no role in the study.

Yet this study comes with a big, big caveat. Besides the reality that only Scott Kelly's body has been evaluated so extensively after a year in space (that's a really small sample size), it's still unknown how the human body will fair during longer duration missions, specifically those to Mars. During the second half of Kelly's stay at the International Space Station, researchers found that some important gene activity — those involved in DNA damage and immune response — become six times more active. Geneticist Christopher Mason, a study coauthor, likened this to electrical switches in your kitchen: During the first six months, just a couple things were turned on. But later on, appliances everywhere were abuzz.

This boost in gene activity did not result in long-term problems for Scott Kelly. But perhaps, during a longer deep space mission, this could lead to ill-effects.

"There may be other things coming down the pipe when we consider three-year missions to Mars," said Michael Bungo, a professor of cardiovascular medicine at the University of Texas Health Science Center. Bungo, who had no role in the twins study, formerly served as chief scientist of the Medical Sciences Division Institute at NASA's Johnson Space Center.