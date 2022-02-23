Scott Kologi was sane when he killed Long Branch family, psychiatrist claims

FREEHOLD - Scott Kologi was sane when he fatally shot three family members and a close family friend on New Year’s Eve 2017, a nationally renowned psychiatrist testified for the state Tuesday as the final witness in an almost two-week trial.

Dr. Park Dietz, a California psychiatrist who first gained fame testifying at the 1982 trial of John Hinckley in the attempted assassination of President Ronald Reagan, conceded on cross-examination that his opinion and testimony at Kologi’s trial on four counts of murder comes at a price tag to the state that is likely to exceed $200,000.

Dietz, who has performed evaluations of mass murderers and serial killers such as Jeffrey Dahmer and “Unabomber" Theodore Kaczynski, first took the witness stand at Kologi’s trial on Thursday afternoon, with his testimony continuing all day Friday and Tuesday.

He was called to testify to rebut the testimony of a New Jersey psychologist, Maureen Santina, who testified last week that Kologi, now 20, suffers from schizophrenia and was in a psychotic and dissociative state when at the age of 16 he shot and killed his mother, Linda Kologi, 44; father, Steven Kologi Sr., 42; sister, Brittany, 18; and Mary Schulz, 70, his grandfather’s longtime girlfriend whom he considered his grandmother.

The killings occurred minutes before midnight on New Year’s Eve 2017 in the Kologi’s home on Wall Street in Long Branch.

Santina, called as a defense witness, testified that she was hired after the killings by Kologi’s court-appointed guardian to perform an evaluation of him. She said the guardian — not the defense attorneys — paid her $1,750 for her work.

Defense attorneys do not contest that Kologi committed the killings, but they argue he was insane when he did.

Dietz, being cross-examined by defense attorney Richard Lomurro, said his firm has billed the state about $178,000 for its work on the Kologi case, and the total amount is likely to grow to more than $200,000 once he bills the state for his time testifying and traveling to and from New Jersey for the trial.

The Kologi family is shown in a photo that was displayed during a candlelight vigil held at Franklin Lake Park in West Long Branch Tuesday evening, January 2, 2017.

Questioned by Caitlin Sidley, assistant Monmouth County prosecutor, Dietz said he disagrees with Santina’s diagnosis that Kologi is schizophrenic. Dietz instead said Kologi has autism spectrum disorder, and he attributed some things Kologi described as hallucinations, such as seeing a bright light outside his house on the night of the killings, to heightened sensitivity commonly experienced by people with autism.

Dietz testified that Kologi did not meet the criteria to be diagnosed with schizophrenia. He said the hallucinations Kologi described were brief, something experienced by people with autism, rather than prolonged, which would be associated with schizophrenia.

One involved Kologi reporting that he looked out of the window at the juvenile detention center and saw Looney Tunes cartoon characters with World War II airplanes, Dietz said.

Dietz described that as a “normal phenomenon," similar to a motorist thinking he sees a pedestrian in the roadway but learning, upon getting closer, that it is a bush with a plastic bag stuck to one of its branches.

During Kologi’s four years under surveillance in detention, no medical professionals have seen fit to prescribe him anti-psychotic medication, Dietz testified.

When questioned by police in the hours after the killings, Kologi reported no paranoid thoughts or psychotic symptoms, Dietz said.

“So, when years later he reports having had psychotic symptoms on the day of the shooting, I don’t believe it," Dietz said.

Caskets for Steven Kologi, his wife Linda and daughter Brittany leave St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church in Long Branch, NJ, after their funeral service Monday, January 8, 2017. The three were killed on New Year’s Eve, along with Ann Schulz, alledgedly by a 16-year-old family member.

Dietz testified that Kologi knew what he was doing and that it was wrong as he was shooting his family members. The psychiatrist said it apparently was an act to release growing tension over obsessive thoughts he had about being bullied and wronged by others over the years. The wrongs in Kologi’s mind would have appeared to others as routine interactions with family members, he said.

“The reason this is significant in my view is, this collection of grievances or injustices underlies some very dramatic, significant crimes," Dietz said. “People who collect injustices, who collect grievances, may have tension built up about that they release through completely unexpected criminal conduct, and that’s what I think happened here," Dietz told the jury.

“He experienced a buildup of tension that he wanted to be done with," he said.

During a Miranda hearing, an interview while police is played where Scott Kologi details how many times he shot and killed family members in Long Branch.

Some of the things Kologi ruminated over were his older brother being mad at him when they were playing with toy soldiers and his sister dunking his head in the bathtub, all happening years earlier, Dietz noted.

They were “something a healthier person would have been able to put behind him," Dietz said. “He has not."

Being cross-examined by Lomurro, Dietz said he never interviewed Kologi’s surviving family members. Lomurro pointed out that some of the family members testified that the defendant, in the time frame leading up to the killings, talked about having thoughts of hurting or killing his family and expressing a desire to get therapy or medication to control his bad thoughts, but his mother sought to keep that as a family secret rather than to seek help for him.

Dietz also conceded that he never talked to Kologi’s counselor at the school he attended for youth with special needs.

“I interviewed no one other than the defendant," he said. “I relied on interviews done by others."

Attorneys are expected to sum up their cases to the jury Wednesday.

