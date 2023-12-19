Scott man sentenced to 17 years for attempting to entice minor to engage in sexual activity

A Scott man has been sentenced to 17 years and 1 month in prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release after attempting to entice a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Kane Miller, 33, of Scott, pleaded guilty Sept. 12 to one count of attempting to entice a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity and two counts of attempted production of child pornography.

The charges from an investigation by an undercover law enforcement officer in which the officer posed as a 13-year-old girl on Whisper, an anonymous social networking app.

A message was posted by the undercover officer and a user, who was later identified as Miller, contacted the purported minor utilizing the private message function on Whisper. Between Dec. 5, 2022, and Jan. 4, 2023, Miller expressed in messages his desire to meet with the “child.” In very explicit terms, he further expressed his desire to engage in sexual acts with the “child” when they met, the press release said.

The defendant discussed details of meeting with the “child,” including determining that she lived in Lafayette, and confirming that he also lived in Lafayette. In addition, he sent numerous images of his private parts to the “child.”

Law enforcement officers arrested Miller on March 7. At the time of his arrest, Miller admitted that he had not only talked to the “child,” identified above, but that numerous other minor females also had sent him images that he kept on his cell phone.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Miller gave law enforcement officers consent to view his cell phone, and they found numerous sexually explicit naked images of what appeared to be adolescent children. Those images could be coupled with text messages in which the defendant had asked for the sexually explicit images and in which the children had told the defendant that they were minor females under the age of 15. These instances occurred on Feb. 8 and 21, prior to his conversations with the undercover agent.

In each instance, Miller requested and obtained sexually explicit images from females identifying themselves as minor females under the age of 15.

