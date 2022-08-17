Scott Morrison: Australia ex-PM resists pressure to step down

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zubaidah Abdul Jalil - BBC News
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Scott Morrison
    Prime Minister of Australia from 2018 to 2022
Australia's former prime minister Scott Morrison speaks to media during a press conference in Sydney on August 17, 2022.
The former PM and current minister for Cook has been criticised for secretly holding roles

Former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has resisted calls to resign from parliament, after news emerged that he had secretly assumed five additional roles during his tenure.

He defended his decision - which was taken during the pandemic - as "necessary" in "extraordinary times".

Mr Morrison is currently the member of parliament for Cook.

The revelations caused uproar amongst the public and his colleagues, with one calling his behaviour "dictatorial".

Mr Morrison became joint minister for the health, finance, treasury, home affairs and resources portfolios from March 2020 and May 2021.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Mr Morrison defended his decision by saying he was "acting in the national interest in a crisis" in the event a minister was incapacitated with Covid-19.

"I believed it was necessary to have authority, to have what were effectively emergency powers, to exercise in extreme situations," he said.

He added he had never acted as minister despite being secretly sworn into those portfolios.

"I did not instruct any department that I was to have jurisdiction for carriage of any of the issues that the ministers were dealing with on a day-to-day basis," he said.

When queried about why he had not disclosed the expansion of portfolios to cabinet or to the broader public, he argued there was a risk the powers he took on could have been misconstrued.

"I think there was a great risk that ... those powers could be misinterpreted and misunderstood, which would have caused unnecessary angst in the middle of a pandemic," he said.

The long-time politician has come under intense criticism in recent days from former colleagues - including his own party members - and the broader public after revelations broke about his expanded powers.

Current treasurer Jim Chalmers said Mr Morrison had "dictatorial tendencies", and called on Coalition leader Peter Dutton to condemn his actions.

Current prime minister Anthony Albanese called it an "unprecedented trashing of our democracy".

The news came to light after two New Corp journalists wrote that the then-prime minister had assigned himself those roles, in a recently-published book about the Morrison government's response to the pandemic.

Some ministers - including the then finance minister Mathias Cormann - were reportedly unaware they were sharing portfolios with Mr Morrison.

Recommended Stories

  • Former Australian PM Morrison took on extra powers in secret

    Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday accused his predecessor Scott Morrison of “trashing democracy” after revealing that while Morrison was in power, he took on five ministerial roles without the knowledge of most other lawmakers or the public. Albanese said Morrison had been operating in secret, keeping the Australian people in the dark and misleading Parliament over who was in charge of what portfolios. “This has been government by deception,” Albanese said.

  • Australia's top court finds Google not liable for defamation

    Australia's highest court overturned on Wednesday a ruling that had found Google engaged in defamation by supplying a link to a contested newspaper article, throwing the spotlight again on how online libel cases are handled in the country. The seven-judge panel of the High Court of Australia voted 5-2 to throw out an earlier finding that the Alphabet Inc unit played a part in publishing the disputed article by acting as a "library" housing it, saying the website had no active role. The decision brings fresh confusion to a question that has been simmering in Australia for years about where liability rests for online defamation.

  • Trevor Noah Impressed By Ex-Australian Prime Minister's Weird Scandal

    "This is one of those scandals that's like, is this a scandal? No, because I’m outraged, but I’m also kind of impressed."

  • Fox News’ Laura Ingraham Says Voters Might ‘Turn the Page’ on Trump

    Rolling Stone previously reported that the former president is concerned Ingraham might not back him in 2024. The raid on Mar-a-Lago doesn't appear to be helping his chances

  • Possible strike from Belarus as Russia accumulates anti-aircraft missile systems and missiles, media

    MONDAY, 15 AUGUST 2022, 21:47 Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian monitoring group, believes that Russia has accumulated a large number of anti-aircraft missile systems, as well as between 15 and 60 missiles, at the Zyabrovka airfield in Gomel Oblast, Belarus.

  • Alaska Guaranteed Three More Months of Sarah Palin

    Shelby Tauber/ReutersThe stage is officially set for a MAGA-fueled election season in one of America’s wildest and most politically idiosyncratic states: Alaska.On Tuesday, Alaskans voted in a rare doubleheader election: a primary to set the field for the state’s U.S. House and Senate elections in November, and a special election to fill the rest of the late GOP Rep. Don Young’s term in Congress. That contest’s votes will not be fully counted until late August.Regardless, Donald Trump’s two choi

  • China sets sanctions on Taiwan figures to punish US, island

    China imposed visa bans and other sanctions Tuesday on Taiwanese political figures as it raises pressure on the self-governing island and the U.S. in response to successive congressional visits. The sanctions come a day after China announced more military exercises in the seas and skies surrounding Taiwan because of what it called “collusion and provocation between the U.S. and Taiwan.” The Chinese government objects to Taiwan having any official contact with foreign governments because it considers Taiwan its own territory, and its recent saber rattling has emphasized its threat to take the island by military force.

  • A New Take on the Big Mac (May Be) Headed to U.S. McDonald's Menus

    When it comes to the most iconic sandwiches in the history of fast food, there are a few that always come to mind. Usually, though, most people would name McDonald's Big Mac first. Created in the late '60s by a McDonald's franchise owner in the Pittsburgh area, the sandwich was named The Aristocrat and The Blue Ribbon Burger before it settled on the name it would become legendary for.

  • Estonian visa cancellation has ordinary Russians worried

    Estonia this week will close its border to more than 50,000 Russians with previously issued visas, the first country in the European Union to do so, making it harder for ordinary Russians to enter EU. Like many of the hundreds of Russians crossing the border each day at the Estonian town Narva, Anna is worried she will not be able to keep coming to Estonia, where she visits the graves of relatives.

  • I drove Kia's futuristic $41,000 electric SUV. Take a photo tour of the sleek EV6.

    The Kia EV6 a fun, futuristic electric SUV with tons of range. Take a closer look at the EV6 and learn more about the $40,000 SUV.

  • How 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump fared in 2022 primaries

    Only two of the 10 will be on the ballot in November.

  • Trump Organization ex-CFO nears plea deal in New York tax fraud case -source

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The long-time financial chief of former President Donald Trump's namesake real estate company is expected to plead guilty in New York on Thursday in a tax fraud case, a person familiar with matter said. Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg could be required to testify against the company, which is also charged in the case, the person said. A spokeswoman for the Manhattan District Attorney's office, which is prosecuting the case, declined to comment, as did a lawyer for Weisselberg and a spokeswoman for the Trump Organization.

  • An Oval Office incident from 2019 perfectly illustrates Trump's approach to state secrets, say ex intel officials

    What happened in the Oval Office on Aug. 30, 2019, perfectly illustrated President Donald Trump's approach to state secrets, say former intel officials.

  • Donald Trump Jr. has meltdown discussing Mar-a-Lago search

    Donald Trump Jr. got so worked up speaking about the FBI’s search to recover confidential documents from his father’s home last week that it even caused critics of the former president’s namesake to wonder about his well-being. The Atlantic writer Molly Jong-Fast posted the 44-year-old scion’s rapid-fire rant, which included a nonstop stream of loosely connected grievances running the gamut ...

  • Michael Cohen says Trump likely kept classified documents at Mar-a-Lago as a 'bargaining chip' to avoid any potential jail time

    Cohen said Trump may have held on to top-secret documents in the hope that he could threaten the US with leaking this information to Russia or Iran.

  • The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Trump’s likely big win today

    To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: https://bit.ly/3qmIoS9 –> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.* *Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically. HAPPENING TODAY There aren’t…

  • Former Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas outlined the branches of the 'Trump Crime Family' on Twitter

    Parnas posted a tweet chain highlighting how Giuliani, his former boss, was Trump's "consigliere," and the roles each Trump child played.

  • Turning On Trump? Laura Ingraham Says 'Exhausted' Americans May Be Done With Him

    The Fox News host admitted that voters could reject Trump if he runs again.

  • Ex-Fox Host Slams Laura Ingraham, Fox for Throwing in ‘Trump Towel’

    NewsmaxNewsmax host Eric Bolling pounced on Laura Ingraham’s apparent skepticism of former President Donald Trump’s potential run for office, using the opportunity to knock his former Fox News colleague and the network itself.Regarding another Trump presidential campaign, Ingraham said on a podcast Monday that “we’ll see whether that’s what the country wants.”“The country, I think, is so exhausted, they’re exhausted by the battle, the constant battle, that they may believe that, well, maybe it’s

  • Laura Ingraham: Voters might say it’s ‘time to turn the page’ on Trump

    Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Monday said Americans might be ready “to turn the page” on former President Trump as he decides whether to run for president a third time. “People conflate Trump with people’s overall sense of happiness in the country. Donald Trump’s been a friend of mine for 25 years, and I’m…