Scott Perry votes against expelling accused fraudster George Santos from Congress

U.S. Rep. Scott Perry voted against the resolution to expel serial liar and indicted fraudster Rep. George Santos from Congress.

The resolution to boot Santos from Congress passed Friday morning, with Perry, a northern York County Republican and chair of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, voting against it. U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, a Lancaster County Republican who represents part of York County, joined Democrats in voting to expel the Long Island Republican from the House of Representatives.

Santos, serving his first term in Congress, had fabricated much of his resume, including his education, his athletic achievements, his family and many other things in his biography. He claimed that his mother had been in one of the World Trade Center towers on Sept, 11, 2001, when she wasn't. He also claimed that his family fled the Holocaust, which turned out not to be true.

Two previous attempts to expel Santos from Congress failed. The third, successful vote came on the heels of a House Ethics Committee report that cited evidence that Santos had misused campaign funds, diverting the money for his personal use, including Botox treatments, shopping excursions and a subscription to the OnlyFans website.

Rep. George Santos (R-NY) departs the United States Capitol after the House voted to expel Santos from Congress. Santos is the sixth member of the House to be expelled in the body’s history.

USA Today's story: Who voted to expel George Santos? Congressman receives stunning bipartisan rebuke

Santos is under indictment, facing 23 federal charges of wire fraud, money laundering, stealing public funds and lying on federal disclosure forms. Republicans who opposed expelling Santos argued that case should be resolved before Congress considers giving Santos the boot.

One-hundred and twelve Republicans - including a number of Santos' GOP New York State colleagues - joined Democrats to expel Santos. Just two Democrats voted against the resolution.

Santos is just the sixth member of the House of Representatives to be expelled. The two most recent were Democratic Reps. Jim Traficant of Ohio and Ozzie Myers of Philadelphia, who were expelled after being convicted of crimes. The three previous expulsions dated to the Civil War and included House members who fought for the Confederacy.

A request for comment from Perry's office was not immediately returned.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Scott Perry voted against expelling George Santos from Congress