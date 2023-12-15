Scott Perry's term as chair of the influential House Freedom Caucus to expire

When U.S. Rep. Scott Perry returns to Washington in January, he will no longer be chair of the influential House Freedom Causus.

His two-year term as chair of the caucus, which was instrumental in ousting House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, expires in January. The central Pennsylvania Republican will be replaced by U.S. Rep. Bob Good of Virginia.

The House Freedom Caucus consists of about three dozen conservative members of the House.

Good's elevation to caucus chair was fraught with drama, the Hill newspaper reported, with one member resigning from its board in protest.

Perry told the Hill, “I don’t know if this is a newsflash for you, but people around here don’t always agree on everything."

