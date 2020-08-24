Scott Peterson has death penalty overturned for infamous murder of pregnant wife in 2002

The California Supreme Court has reversed Scott Peterson's death penalty conviction.

Mr Peterson was convicted of murdering his wife, Laci Peterson, and unborn child in 2002. He was sentenced to death and has been sitting on death row since 2004.

Ms Peterson disappeared from the couple's home in California on Christmas Eve. She was 8 months pregnant at the time of her disappearance.

Mr Peterson's murder conviction will remain in place. According to CBS San Francisco, prosecutors may pursue the death penalty again against Mr Peterson if they wish during the new penalty phase.

The court is ordering a new penalty-phase trial.

More follows…