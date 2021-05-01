Scott Peterson lawyers claim to know Laci Peterson's 'true killers': report

Attorneys for Scott Peterson claim they have new evidence that could get his conviction for the death of his pregnant wife and unborn child overturned in the form of new witnesses and suspects they believe are the true killers.

Peterson's defense team claims to have new witnesses who saw Laci Peterson alive after the estimated time authorities say she was murdered, according to CBS News' "48 Hours," which will air an episode detailing the high-profile case on Saturday.

They also claim to have new suspects they believe committed the murders.

SCOTT PETERSON FAMILY REACTS TO HIS CASE BEING RECONSIDERED BY CALIFORNIA SUPREME COURT

Peterson, 47, was convicted in 2004 for the murder of his wife and their unborn son, Connor. Laci Peterson was eight months pregnant at the time of her death. She vanished from the couple's Modesto home in December 2002 and her body was found months later.

Investigators say Peterson took the bodies from the home and dumped them from his fishing boat into the San Francisco Bay. He was arrested after Amber Frey, a massage therapist living in Fresno, told police that they began dating a month before his wife’s death and that he had told her his wife was dead.

His lawyers are preparing for a retrial in the death penalty phase of the case. He was originally sentenced to death but it was overturned last year by the California Supreme Court because the original trial judge dismissed jurors improperly.

Juror Richelle Nice is also accused of lying during jury selection when she failed to disclose she had been a victim of domestic violence.

"Scott is sitting in a cell and he's innocent," Peterson's lawyer, Pat Harris, told KRON-TV after a court hearing Tuesday. "From the moment I met him, from the first three months I sat in a jail cell with him in Modesto every single day, he was always telling the exact same story."

Cliff Gardner, who is Peterson's appeals attorney, did not immediately respond to a Fox News inquiry.

Story continues

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Peterson has maintained his innocence.

Fox News' Stephanie Pagones contributed to this report.