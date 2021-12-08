Scott Peterson re-sentenced to life in prison without parole

Scott Peterson re-sentenced to life in prison without parole
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
CBSNews
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

This story originally appeared on CBS San Francisco.

Scott Peterson was re-sentenced by a San Mateo County Superior Court judge on Wednesday to life in prison without parole for the 2002 slaying of his wife and the couple's unborn son, Connor. The now 49-year-old has spent nearly two decades on death row for the crime.

Peterson was convicted in the San Mateo court in 2004, after his trial was moved from Stanislaus County due to the massive pretrial publicity that followed Laci's disappearance on Christmas Eve 2002 and ensuing search.

Investigators say Peterson — who was having an affair at the time — took the body of his pregnant wife from their Modesto home and dumped her remains from his fishing boat into the San Francisco Bay, where they surfaced months later. Appearing on CBS News' "48 Hours" in May, former Modesto police detective Jon Buehler said the evidence in the case all still points to this theory.

Scott Peterson pictured here in 2018. / Credit: AP
Scott Peterson pictured here in 2018. / Credit: AP

"There's nothing that has come out to change my view that Scott got a fair trial and that Scott is the one who killed Laci," Buehler said.

Peterson's death sentence was overturned on appeal by the California Supreme Court in August 2020 after the court ruled that the jury wasn't properly screened for bias against the death penalty, The Associated Press reported. Peterson has insisted that he is innocent.

Stanislaus County District Attorney Birgit Fladager, who was one of three prosecutors in Peterson's trial, opted this time to seek life without parole.

Laci's family speaks in court

Amy Rocha, Laci's sister, made an emotional plea to the court on Wednesday before the sentence was announced. Judge Anne-Christine Massullo had issued a pre-hearing order allotting 16 seats in the courtroom for the friends and family of Laci in the jury box, facing Peterson.

"It's been 19 years and not a day has gone by that I don't think about my sister and the life she could have had and the life we could have all had with Connor," Rocha said. "I always think of how unfair it is that I don't have a sister anymore and I feel so cheated that I don't have that special relationship that others have. You took that away from me."

Laci and Scott Peterson pictured here in an undated photo. / Credit: Evidence photo
Laci and Scott Peterson pictured here in an undated photo. / Credit: Evidence photo

"Because of you, our holidays have never been the same," she continued. "Every Christmas Eve I realize the nightmare we still all live in now. After becoming a mom myself I think of how she was robbed of that most wonderful experience. She would have been the best mom. You have broken all of our hearts."

Laci's brother, Brent Rocha, also spoke."There are no words able to express the pain associated with not being able to experience life together," he said. "The sociopathic actions of Scott Peterson and the disregard for Laci and Connor's lives warrant the most severe punishment. He has shown absolutely no remorse and continues not to accept responsibility for his actions."

Sharon Rocha, Laci's mom, concluded the family's statements.

"I think about Laci every single day," she said. "She would have been 46 years old today, but she'll always be 27 to me. I miss her so much. I miss her friendship. I miss her laughter. I miss her personality, her humor, her companionship. I miss my daughter."

Scott's family also in court

Seats for 16 members of Peterson's friends and family — who entered the courthouse as a group — were reserved elsewhere in the courtroom. Janey Peterson, his sister-in-law, said she believes he is innocent. A room in her family business is lined with maps, photos and notes to aid in her efforts to free him.

"The justice system has failed here, and a lot of aspects have failed," she told "48 Hours." "And it started with the Modesto Police Department. And it started with the fact that they didn't follow up on evidence that showed Laci was alive the morning of December 24."

Massullo will also decide if Peterson gets a new trial on the murder counts after a February 2022 hearing on his claims of juror misconduct at the original trial. Peterson's legal team is arguing that one juror lied during the jury selection process.

Instagram CEO set to testify before Senate subcommittee

SpaceWatch: Japanese billionaire blasts off; Rover spots "mystery hut" on moon

Kellogg's workers reject proposed contract

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • MacKenzie Scott won't say how much she's giving 'this time'

    In a blog post titled “No Dollar Signs This Time,” billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott said she won’t reveal how much she has given to charity since her last round of donations earlier this year, in an effort to reduce the attention she draws. Instead, she wrote a reflection on what philanthropy means. “I’m not including here any amounts of money I’ve donated since my prior posts," Scott wrote in the post Wednesday.

  • Live updates: Judge resentences Scott Peterson to life in prison during hearing in California

    For the first time since he was sentenced to death in 2004, Scott Peterson appeared in person in court.

  • Convicted killed Scott Peterson resentenced in the murder of his wife, unborn son

    Scott Peterson will serve a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of his 27-year-old wife, Laci, and 15 years to life for the death of their unborn son, Connor.

  • 'To Die For' inspiration Pamela Smart asks chance at freedom

    Pamela Smart, a former high school employee serving a life-without-parole sentence for recruiting her teenage lover to kill her husband in 1990, is once again asking New Hampshire officials for a chance at freedom, saying she has accepted responsibility for her role in her husband's death. “I have now spent over 31 years in prison — more than half my life,” she said in a letter addressed to Gov. Chris Sununu and the Executive Council, WMUR-TV reported. “I apologize to the Smart family, my own family, and all who were directly or indirectly impacted by my actions and misjudgment.”

  • Tenn medical board takes virus misinformation policy offline

    Tennessee's medical licensing board has voted to remove from its website its recently adopted policy against the spread of coronavirus misinformation by doctors, acting under pressure from a GOP state lawmaker and a new law imposing sprawling virus-related restrictions. The exchange spurring Tuesday's vote by the Tennessee Board of Medical Examiners offers yet another example of how politicized actions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic have become. The move also stirred some confusion because board members said the policy still remains in force even though it's not posted online.

  • Minnesota officer was 'betraying her badge' in killing of Daunte Wright, prosecutor says

    Moments before Daunte Wright was fatally shot by Minnesota police, his mother reassured the young man that he hadn't "done anything wrong" and that "everything

  • Serena Williams Is Writing Children’s Book Starring 4-Year-Old Daughter Olympia’s Doll Qai Qai

    Serena Williams isn’t just a tennis pro, she’s now an imaginative author. On Sept. 27, 2022, she will publish her first children’s book based on […]

  • Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

    * Christmas parties are allowed under new COVID-19 measures in England, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday, and seasonal children's nativity plays should not be cancelled. * The UK Health Security Agency said the Omicron variant was likely to outcompete Delta and replace it to become dominant, and that it could account for at least half of new COVID-19 cases in the next 2-4 weeks.

  • Convicted killer Peterson re-sentenced to life after death penalty voided -CNN

    Peterson, 49, had been held on death row at San Quentin State prison since 2005 after being convicted a year earlier of murdering his wife, Laci, who was seven months pregnant with their unborn son, Conner. His new sentence was handed down in San Mateo County Superior Court in Redwood City, California, CNN said.

  • Ford Says the Fix Is In for the Bronco Hardtop Problem

    Ford will replace the improper roofs for those who have already taken delivery, and all unsold two- and four-door hardtop models will receive the new roofs.

  • Fauci predicts ‘matter of when, not if’ fully vaccinated definition includes three jabs

    The doctor’s comments come as the omicron variant begins to spread throughout the US

  • Will Bill Cosby's case make it to the U.S. Supreme Court? Chances are slim, legal analysts say

    Legal experts weigh in on whether the U.S. Supreme Court will review whether to restore Bill Cosby's sex-crime conviction.

  • Mixing vaccines boosts immune response; experimental saliva test nearly as accurate as PCR

    A mix-and-match approach to COVID-19 vaccines is safe and effective, and some combinations even improve upon immune responses, UK researchers found. They studied 1,079 volunteers whose first shot was either the adenoviral vector vaccine from AstraZeneca or the mRNA vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech. Participants were then randomly assigned to receive either the same vaccine or a shot of Moderna's higher-dose mRNA vaccine or the experimental Novavax vaccine, which uses a different technology than the others.

  • Scott Peterson has been resentenced to life in prison: Here's what to know

    Scott Peterson's resentencing on Wednesday could result in his first comments in court about the deaths of his wife and unborn son after being convicted of their murders in 2004.

  • YouTuber Hit With 150 Copyright Claims For Reviews Featuring Anime Footage

    YouTuber Mark Fitzpatrick of Totally Not Mark has made a name for himself with his anime videos on YouTube. His reviews edit together montages from the anime he’s reviewing as he expounds his thoughts in voice over. Mark says his use of copyright material is fair. Toei Animation, it seems, disagrees. “Over the last twenty-four hours, I’ve sat back in disbelief, shock, and sorrow as my life’s work has been unfairly ripped away from me,” begins Mark in his response video to Toei and YouTube, which

  • US supreme court to hear case that could have dire consequences for death row inmates

    Arizona will ask highest court to bar two death row inmates from presenting evidence that could prove their innocence Arizona officials argue the prisoners should not be allowed to put forward the evidence because they failed to do so in state court at an earlier stage in their legal proceedings. Photograph: Caroline Groussain/AFP/Getty Images The US supreme court will hear arguments from two Arizona death row inmates on Wednesday in a case that could have devastating consequences for prisoners

  • Scott Peterson Officially Resentenced to Life in Prison for Murder of Laci Peterson and Their Unborn Son

    Scott Peterson is no longer on death row. On Dec. 8, a judge resentenced him to life in prison without possibility of parole for the 2002 murders of pregnant wife Laci Peterson and their unborn baby.

  • Mark Meadows said he was 'nervous' when he first saw Trump's red Diet Coke button and 'braced for whatever sonic boom, breaking glass, or cloud of smoke' would come after he pressed it: book

    "This button seemed like something you might use to launch a nuclear missile, or maybe to order SEAL Team Six into action," Meadows wrote in his book.

  • Scott Peterson resentenced to life term in wife's 2002 death

    Nearly 17 years after being sentenced to die, Scott Peterson was resentenced to life without parole Wednesday during an emotional hearing in which family members of his slain pregnant wife, Laci, called him out for the Christmas Eve killing in 2002 and his apparent lack of remorse. “Scott, 19 years ago today, you were in the midst of planning Laci's murder,” said her mother, Sharon Rocha, addressing Peterson directly as he sat expressionless, handcuffed in a red and orange jail uniform.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell and the Ecstasy of the Feet

    U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New YorkWhen the feds raided Jeffrey Epstein’s Manhattan mansion in 2019, they unearthed a trove of evidence including binders of CDs containing tens of thousands of photographs.Some of those never-before-seen images—released by federal prosecutors this week—depicted happier days of the late sex-trafficker’s romance with his alleged accomplice, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who is accused of helping him groom and abuse four underage girl