Scott Peterson’s sister-in-law says hearing delay is helpful for both sides

Although a judge on Tuesday rescheduled a hearing for Scott Peterson, his sister-in-law isn’t too upset.

She feels instead more evidence could help secure the new trial he, his defense team and his family all want.

“What’s two more weeks after 18 years?” Janey Peterson said.

Peterson’s legal team is arguing he deserves a trial because of juror misconduct committed by juror Richelle Nice.

The defense team on Tuesday asked for extra time to address new evidence they learned after speaking to TV producer Shareen Anderson — who interviewed Nice for an A&E documentary — on Monday night. They are seeking to subpoena Anderson for unreleased interview materials from that documentary, which they say is relevant to impeach part of Nice’s testimony.

Stanislaus County Chief Deputy District Attorney Dave Harris said the new information “extremely late (and) highly suspect.”

However, Janey Peterson said she believes the delay will benefit the prosecution as well as the defense as attorneys review any new information that arose from further talks with Anderson.

“I think both sides need a little time,” Janey Peterson said.

Anderson was already set to testify n the evidentiary hearing, which began last Friday.

Attorneys for Peterson say Nice was biased against him, using her spot on the jury to punish him for killing his wife Laci and their unborn son Conner, as well as for notoriety and financial reasons. Additionally, they argue she lied on a juror questionnaire at the time when she said she was never the victim of a crime or involved in a lawsuit.

Nice obtained a restraining order protecting herself and her unborn child while pregnant in 2000 due to threats from her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend after the woman kicked in their front door, challenging Nice to fight and later following Nice in her vehicle. Nice was pregnant with a different child in 2001 when her boyfriend Eddie Whiteside was arrested for domestic violence against her.

Earlier this week, Nice testified she hit Whiteside during that incident and was unaware he’d been arrested. She said she did not feel like a victim from these incidents and used the restraining order to protect her unborn child out of spite and not because of actual fear that the woman would hurt her or the baby.

Nice testified that neither incident crossed her mind when filling out the jury questionnaire.

Nice finished testifying Monday, and Tuesday’s proceedings began about half an hour late after attorneys and Judge Massullo met to discuss the new information discovered when talking with Anderson.

Neither attorneys nor Janey Peterson said what specific evidence was uncovered that could later be discussed, but Janey Peterson said she believes any new information is important to present before the court.

“The more evidence we can gather, the more powerful we can make the argument that Scott deserves a new trial,” Janey Peterson said.

Janey Peterson has been an outspoken supporter of her brother-in-law for years and believes a new trial will show he should not be imprisoned for Laci and Conner’s deaths.

She said evidence gathered from the Modesto Police Department that was “ignored” during the first trial, and other evidence that has come up since 2004 will help exonerate Peterson this time around.

“If this goes to a second trial, he will never be convicted,” Janey Peterson said.