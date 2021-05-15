Scott Peterson wasn't expecting 'guilty' verdict in murder of wife Laci and unborn son

Peter Aitken
·2 min read
A new interview with Scott Peterson revealed that he was surprised the jury found him guilty at his original trial of murdering his pregnant wife and unborn son.

Peterson, 48, was convicted in 2004 of murdering his then-27-year-old wife Laci Peterson, who was eight months pregnant at the time. He was also convicted of murdering his unborn son, Connor.

In the interview, which aired Friday on ABC’s "20/20," Scott Peterson delved into his state of mind during the trial, including his shock at the guilty verdict.

"It was crazy," Scott Peterson told the show of the moment he heard the verdict. "It was like this amazing, horrible physical reaction that I had. Everything just went kind of silent or I couldn’t hear anything… I couldn’t feel anything. I couldn’t feel my feet on the floor. I couldn’t feel the chair I was sitting in."

"I kept hoping one of them would say ‘I have a second thought’ and just realize what they were doing," he added. "You know, recognize how wrong this was."

CALIFORNIA MAN ARRESTED IN 2003 DEATH OF WIFE, WHOSE LEGS WERE FOUND IN DUMPSTER

The interview is part of an overview of the case that asks whether or not Scott Peterson deserves a second trial. He is still seeking to prove his innocence, claiming his first trial is unfair.

The California Supreme Court announced in October 2020 that it would send the case back to the San Mateo County Superior Court to determine if Scott Peterson should receive a new trial on possible jury misconduct. The trial judge granted a 60-day extension to conduct discovery in April.

Scott Peterson’s sister-in-law, Janey Peterson, recently claimed that she had evidence that shows there’s "no scenario of guilty" for him.

"There's no scenario of guilt for Scott," Janey Peterson told "48 Hours."

"He's on death row for the murder of his wife and child and no one has ever said what time he did this crime, how he did this crime or the series of events of how he carried out this crime."

TEXAS BUSINESS EXECUTIVE FOUND DEAD 6 MONTHS AFTER DISAPPEARANCE; BROTHER SUSPECTS FOUL PLAY

She maintains that Modesto police didn’t follow up on leads regarding a home burglary that occurred across the street from the Peterson home.

Janey Peterson theorized that Laci Peterson caught the burglars in the act and she was kidnapped and killed as a result, she told "48 hours." She alleged that neighbors saw Laci Peterson the morning she disappeared, after her husband had already left their home for a fishing trip.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 20/20 overview also interviews Janey Peterson, along with Laci Peterson’s mother and the police involved in the original investigation and trial.

