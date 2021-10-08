Scott pleads guilty to obstruction charge at protest

Oct. 8—Alexandra Scott, a former Norman city councilor and District 15 state senate candidate, has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge filed against her after a protest at former President Donald Trump's June 2020 Tulsa rally.

Scott, who served as the Ward 8 councilor through June 2020, pleaded guilty on Oct. 1 to obstructing an officer. Police on said Scott on June 20 climbed a flagpole near Tulsa's BOK Center and refused to come down.

The court has ordered Scott to pay $250 in full to the Tulsa County Cost Administrator in connection with her plea, records show.

Scott did not respond Thursday to a request for comment on her guilty plea.

Tulsa police reported that on the afternoon of the rally, Scott was found shoulder high off the ground on a United States flag pole. She had tied herself to the flagpole with a nylon strap, according to the police report.

Bystanders tried to stop police who tried to get her down from the flagpole. Officers eventually cut her down and removed climbing equipment from her person, the report states.

Scott was arrested with former Norman city council candidate Ashley McCray. McCray also founded Indigenize OU, and was the 2018 Democratic nominee for Oklahoma Corporation Commission.

McCray's charge was dismissed for lack of jurisdiction, according to records.