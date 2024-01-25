Scott Schofield announces bid for District 18 House seat

Jan. 24—GRAND FORKS — A veteran who now works at Grand Sky is running for a spot in the North Dakota Legislature.

Scott Schofield, who describes himself as a moderate Republican, will vie in the District 18 race for a spot in the state House of Representatives. District 18 runs along the Red River, from north of Manvel into Grand Forks. Within Grand Forks city limits, it includes an area on both sides of Washington Street to the river, ending roughly along 17th Avenue.

Schofield, in a release sent to the Herald, said he is disappointed in the Legislature.

"Many of our elected leaders are more focused on fighting culture wars than in working together to address the problems facing our state. This has gotten in the way of good governance and is driving our communities apart," Schofield said. "Instead of just complaining, I'm prepared to take action. ... I have a strong track record of leading with integrity, serving my country and the people I led, and building highly effective teams that solved some of our nation's toughest military challenges."

He hopes to leverage those skills to advocate for residents in District 18.

He spent 24 years with the Air Force, eventually serving from 2022 to 2023 as chief of staff of the 319th Reconnaissance Wing, Grand Forks Air Force Base. From 2020-2022, he was deputy commander of the 319th Mission Support Group, stationed at the base. Prior to that, he held a string of military positions at various locations across the nation.

He is a graduate of the Air Force Academy and earned multiple postgraduate degrees and certifications, both through the Air Force and Navy as well as the University of Texas. In 2019, he was the U.S. Space Force Outstanding Field Grade Contracting Officer of the Year.

At present, he is a senior manager within the Northrop Grumman Corporation at Grand Sky.

In his release, he noted a three-part political platform: Grow and diversify the economy, support families and expand access to health care.

He said the phrase "integrity first" has been the cornerstone of his professional career.

"As a leader, I faced a tremendous number of difficult decisions during my 24 years of service in the Air Force. But I always acted with integrity and did what I thought was right," he said. "... We deserve elected leaders who act with integrity and do what they think is right, rather than bow to partisan pressure."