Scott Smith, AP reporter in Venezuela, dies at 50

FILE - This Oct. 20, 2017 file photo shows The Associated Press writer Scott Smith posing for a portrait at the office in Caracas, Venezuela. Smith died on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at the age of 50, months after being diagnosed with brain cancer. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos, File)
JOSHUA GOODMAN
·3 min read

MIAMI (AP) — Scott Smith, a correspondent for The Associated Press who traveled across Venezuela to document personal stories of desperation and hope in the troubled country, has died. He was 50.

Smith was diagnosed in February with brain cancer and was evacuated from the capital, Caracas, in a rare show of cooperation between the U.S. and Venezuelan governments amid the coronavirus pandemic and a strict American ban on all flights to the country in place since 2019.

He died Thursday at Stanford Medical Center in Palo Alto, California, his family said.

Smith arrived in Caracas in 2017 amid a wave of deadly anti-government unrest spurred in part by growing pressure from the Trump administration, which was seeking to force President Nicolás Maduro from power.

Smith’s easygoing demeanor, boundless curiosity and immense pride at being a foreign correspondent won him the trust and respect of government supporters and opponents alike.

“Even while sick, he was asking when he could go back to Caracas or what his onward assignment might be elsewhere in the world once better,’’ said Ian Phillips, AP’s head of international news.

Smith looked through the polarizing rhetoric of Venezuela’s political crisis and gave voice to all he encountered: oil-covered fishermen eking out a hellacious existence in a polluted lake, street gangsters hurt by the rising price of bullets or the families of victims of a fire at an overcrowded prison.

He also eschewed facile explanations for the nation’s woes.

“He used to joke that a small-town kid who showed steers at the county fair wasn’t supposed to be a foreign correspondent writing the first draft of history,” said Kelly Scott, his sister. “He never took himself too seriously.”

For all the humor, he took on challenging assignments with an understated bravery.

A story on COVID patients at a hospital mirroring the nation’s ruinous health care system required putting his own wellbeing on the line way before there was a vaccine, and with few means of leaving Venezuela if he had gotten sick.

His last AP article revealed the previously unknown saga of Carlos Marrón, an exiled businessman lured back home by his father’s kidnapping only to end up beaten and asphyxiated in one of Maduro’s jails. His alleged crime: running a website that published the black-market exchange rate.

Smith joined the AP in 2014, reporting from Fresno, California, not far from where he grew up. He documented California’s battle with drought and its impacts on farmers and poor communities that struggled as hundreds of wells ran dry.

Prior to the AP, Smith spent more than a decade at The Record newspaper in Stockton, California. His reporting on the so-called “Speed Freak” serial killings led authorities to unearth five victims, including the remains of three women.

He volunteered for the Peace Corps after graduating from California State University, Chico, where he earned a master’s degree in literature. He was sent to Uzbekistan, then emerging from Soviet rule, where he taught English. Later he ran a non-profit training Uzbek journalists on how to gather news free of government censors.

A common love of music — he played trumpet in several bands — endeared him to Hugo Méndez, a taxi driver the AP hired to pick Smith up at the airport upon his arrival in Caracas. Méndez was listening to jazz and Smith took note.

“Miles Davis?” was about all Méndez could understand of Smith’s then-rusty Spanish. Despite the language barrier, within a few hours the two were eating pork rinds and greasy soup at a food stall in one of Caracas’ toughest neighborhoods — Smith betraying none of the nervousness he surely felt in what was then dubbed the world’s most violent city. Over time, he'd develop a deep affection for his new home.

“I thought to myself, this gringo is crazy,” remembers Méndez. “I knew right away we were going to be buddies, but I never thought he’d end up becoming my brother.”

___

Goodman was the AP’s Andean News Director from 2014 to 2019.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: US accuses Abiy's government of blocking aid

    Washington's aid chief says food is set to run out, with hundreds of thousands at risk of famine,

  • California family found dead in hiking area from possible toxic algae poisoning

    A California family found dead on Tuesday near a forest hiking trail may have died from toxic algae blooms, authorities said.

  • Lorde performs ‘California’ live in Central Park

    The singer performs the song from her new album, “Solar Power,” for the “GMA” Summer Concert Series.

  • Some governors use federal virus aid to expand school choice

    When Congress sent states billions of dollars early in the coronavirus pandemic to help make schools safe, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee saw an opportunity. For Lee and some other GOP governors, the discretionary money was a chance to sidestep their state legislatures and advance school choice, which typically involves funding charter schools or offering vouchers so parents can use taxpayer money to pay private school tuition. Teachers unions and other critics view the efforts as a way to siphon money away from traditional public schools.

  • New England preps for 1st hurricane in 30 years with Henri

    New Englanders bracing for their first direct hit by a hurricane in 30 years began hauling boats out of the water and taking other precautions Friday as Tropical Storm Henri barreled toward the southern New England coast. Henri was expected to intensify into a hurricane by Saturday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. Impacts could be felt in New England states by Sunday, including on Cape Cod, which is teeming with tens of thousands of summer tourists.

  • The Story Behind Moving Photo of Child Sleeping on Afghanistan Escape Plane Under Airman's Uniform

    A U.S. airman gave the child his uniform to keep warm, drawing praise from military leaders and underlining the stakes of ongoing evacuation efforts

  • Exclusive-China eyes pushing U.S. IPO-bound firms to hand over data control -sources

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Chinese regulators are considering pressing data-rich companies to hand over management and supervision of their data to third-party firms if they want U.S. stock listings, sources said, as part of Beijing's unprecedented scrutiny of private sector firms. The regulators believe bringing in third-party information security firms, ideally state-backed, to manage and monitor IPO hopefuls' data could effectively limit their ability to transfer Chinese onshore data overseas, one of the people said. That would help ease Beijing's growing concerns that a foreign listing might force such Chinese companies to hand over some of their data to foreign entities and undermine national security, added the person.

  • Russia and China Cozy Up In Joint Military Exercises

    The two countries have a common enemy—so they can't afford to skip out on a friendship.

  • U.S. extends travel curbs at Canada and Mexico land borders

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Friday extended the closure of its land borders with Canada and Mexico to non-essential travel such as tourism through Sept. 21 despite Ottawa's decision to open its border to vaccinated Americans. The latest 30-day extension by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), came after Canada said in July it would start allowing in fully vaccinated U.S. visitors starting Aug. 9 for non-essential travel after the COVID-19 pandemic prompted a lengthy ban that many businesses have called crippling. "In coordination with public health and medical experts, DHS continues working closely with its partners across the United States and internationally to determine how to safely and sustainably resume normal travel," DHS said on Twitter.

  • Colombia extradites ELN rebel fighters to U.S. for first time

    BOGOTA (Reuters) -For the first time, Colombia on Thursday extradited two alleged members of the National Liberation Army (ELN) who are accused by a U.S. federal court of drug trafficking. Extradition is one of the toughest tools Colombia and its allies use to try to combat the production and distribution of cocaine. The Andean country - under constant pressure from the United States to reduce production of coca and cocaine - has sent hundreds of its citizens north over the past three decades to face drug charges, including members of the now-demobilized FARC rebels and paramilitary gangs.

  • Liverpool – Burnley: How to watch, stream, team news, start time, odds, prediction

    Liverpool will look to keep their foot on the gas when 53,000 fans greet them at Anfield on Saturday.

  • Prosecutors accuse R. Kelly of knowingly infecting people with herpes

    According to his personal physician of 25 years, R. Kelly knowingly infected people with herpes, which he reportedly has had […] The post Prosecutors accuse R. Kelly of knowingly infecting people with herpes appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Harris trip to Asia will show U.S. in region 'to stay,' official says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris's trip to Singapore and Vietnam starting on Sunday will show that the United States is in the region "to stay," a senior administration official said, as Washington seeks to bolster international support to counter China's growing global influence. Harris will be the most senior U.S. official to visit the region since President Joe Biden took office in January promising to shore up alliances, which the United States considers key to checking Chinese expansion. A senior White House official told Reuters earlier this month that the vice president's focus would be on defending international rules https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/harris-will-reject-chinas-claim-south-china-sea-during-trip-asia-2021-08-03 in the South China Sea, strengthening U.S. regional leadership and expanding security cooperation in the region.

  • Guerrero: If Larry Elder is elected, life will get harder for Black and Latino Californians

    Larry Elder's alarming views on race and marginalized people would drive state policy for 40 million Californians, threatening immigrants' rights and justice for all.

  • Grace heads for a second hurricane hit on Mexican coast

    Hurricane Grace — temporarily knocked back to tropical storm force — headed Friday for a second landfall in Mexico, this time taking aim at the Gulf coast after crashing through the country's main tourist strip. The storm lost punch as it zipped across the Yucatan Peninsula, but it emerged late Thursday over the relatively warm Gulf of Mexico and was gaining energy. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Grace's winds were back up to 85 mph (140 kph) early Friday.

  • Haiti earthquake: Tensions rise in struggle to get aid to victims

    Five days after a powerful earthquake struck, hundreds are missing and people are desperate for aid.

  • China passes new personal data privacy law, to take effect Nov. 1

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's National People's Congress on Friday passed a law designed to protect online user data privacy and will implement the policy from Nov. 1, according to state media outlet Xinhua. The law's passage completes another pillar in the country's efforts to regulate cyberspace and is expected to add more compliance requirements for companies in the country. China has instructed its tech giants to ensure better secure storage of user data, amid public complaints about mismanagement and misuse which have resulted in user privacy violations.

  • Biden administration grapples with slow Afghanistan evacuations: The Note

    Amid bipartisan calls for Americans and Afghan allies to be evacuated from Kabul faster, members of Congress will get more details about the situation on the ground Friday. Lawmakers from both chambers will be briefed on the state of affairs in Afghanistan. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley will speak with members of the House of Representatives.

  • US appeals court refuses to end CDC's eviction moratorium

    A federal appeals court on Friday allowed a federal COVID-19-related pause on evictions to remain in place, setting up a likely battle before the nation’s highest court. A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia rejected a bid by Alabama and Georgia realtors to block the eviction moratorium reinstated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this month. The panel said the appeals court had rejected a similar bid and a lower court also declined to overturn the moratorium.

  • Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's Son Jack Scores Sweet Gig for the Bucs

    Tom Brady's 13-year-old son Jack is helping out his dad's team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Find out more about his new gig.