Scott Stringer’s Accuser Files Formal Complaint With State A.G.
(Bloomberg) -- Jean Kim, who has accused New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer of groping her without consent in 2001, has filed a formal complaint with the state attorney general’s office, according to her attorney.
Kim is alleging sexual abuse and harassment by Stringer, a candidate for mayor, while he was a state assemblyman running for public advocate. She “will participate fully with the OAG in any investigation it conducts into this matter,” attorney Patricia Pastor said Tuesday in an e-mailed statement.
