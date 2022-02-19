'All Scott talks about is killing people,' psychiatrist testifies at Kologi massacre trial

FREEHOLD - In the months before and in the aftermath of the shooting deaths of three members of his family and a longtime family friend, Scott Kologi talked about having thoughts about harming and killing his family, a renowned psychiatrist told a Monmouth County jury Friday.

But only years after the New Year’s Eve 2017 killings of Kologi’s mother, father, sister and surrogate grandmother in the family’s Long Branch home did Kologi tell mental health professionals about hearing a hallucinatory voice that day and of having paranoid thoughts that his family and others wanted to hurt or kill him, Dr. Park Dietz, a California-based forensic psychiatrist, testified at Kologi’s trial in the murders of his family members.

Despite variations in Kologi’s version of events since the killings, “What has not changed is that he thought about harming or killing people for a very long time before the incident," Dietz told the jury.

The psychiatrist — who first gained national attention testifying at the 1982 trial of John Hinckley in the assassination attempt on President Ronald Reagan — would not go so far as to say that Kologi was lying when he told Dietz and a psychologist he heard a hallucinatory voice in the shower the morning of the killings. Dietz explained that may be Kologi’s way of coping with what he did.

He's had clients like Dahmer, the Unabomber and Andrea Yates, now Dr. Park Dietz is testifying against Scott Kologi in the Long Branch murder trial

“I do think that he’s protecting himself from a recognition of the terrible things he’s done by adopting an explanation in which somehow mental illness did this to him," Dietz said of Kologi, who was 16 at the time of the killings and is now 20.

“It’s important to him to be able to live with what he’s done and if he can blame it on mental illness, that’s easier on him than taking responsibility for it," Dietz said.

Kologi is being tried as an adult for crimes that occurred when he was a minor — possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and the murders of his mother, Linda Kologi, 44; father, Steven Kologi Sr., 42; sister, Brittany, 18; and Mary Shulz, 70, the longtime girlfriend of his grandfather whom he considered to be his grandmother.

Story continues

Prosecutors called Dietz to testify to rebut Kologi’s insanity defense put forth by a defense expert, psychologist Maureen Santina, who testified that Kologi was suffering from schizophrenia and in an actively psychotic and dissociative state when he fatally shot his family members with his brother’s assault rifle minutes before midnight at the family’s New Year’s Eve gathering.

Dietz, who said he specializes in testifying in cases involving assassins, mass murderers and serial killers, including Jeffrey Dahmer, contested almost all of Santina’s conclusions.

Dietz, who interviewed Kologi over two days in May and reviewed records and evidence in the case, said Kologi does not suffer from schizophrenia, but is on the high-functioning end of the autism spectrum. He said Kologi was not in a pathological state at the time of the killings, but he agreed with Santina that “at least for a period of time on the date of the incident, the defendant entered a kind of dissociative state of depersonalization."

Charged with killing 3 members of his family and a family friend in Long Branch on New Years Eve 2018, Scott Kologi makes his first appearance in court.

He explained that in such a state, an individual may feel like he is watching himself from a distance and often describe it as feeling like he is watching a movie, as Kologi told detectives after the killing. But Dietz also explained that being in a dissociative state does not necessarily indicate mental illness. People may enter such a state while experiencing trauma, to escape from a miserable situation or to avoid pain, he explained.

“I reached the opinion that at the time the defendant was preparing for these events, the time leading up to these events, the defendant was capable of deliberating," Dietz said. “In my opinion, during the time of the shooting, the defendant did know and appreciate the nature and quality of his actions. It’s my opinion, within a reasonable degree of medical certainty … that at the time of the shootings, the defendant did know and appreciate the wrongfulness of his actions."

That opinion was the opposite of Santina’s.

Dietz detailed how what Kologi told mental health professionals, detectives and others evolved over the years.

He referred to a text message Kologi’s older brother, Steven Jr., sent to his mother, relaying information about conversations Scott had with his grandfather in October 2017.

“Grandpa says all Scott talks about is killing people. He says he’s losing it," the text message said.

Dietz said Linda Kologi downplayed it and responded via text message that Scott would be OK once he was taken out of vocational classes and returned to a school for students with special needs.

Long Branch murders: Hundreds mourn Kologi family at funeral

Colts Neck murders: Killings added to grisly list of family slayings

Within hours of the killing, Scott Kologi told detectives he had been thinking about killing his family for the past year, but at that time made no mention that he thought his family and others were out to kill him — that came years later in interviews with mental health professionals, Dietz pointed out.

“By the time he’s speaking to Dr. Santina and me, he’s saying that someone — either his family or others — are going to hurt him, but until then, he was going to hurt other people,’’ Dietz said.

Dietz testified that Kologi described in very specific detail shooting his family members, including the sequence in which he shot each victim, when questioned by detectives hours later, but in accounts years later, his account became vague.

From experience, Dietz said, "The very first telling is the most accurate, and later tellings, for a variety of reasons, are less accurate."

Dietz said that years later, Scott Kologi reported to both him and Santina hearing a voice while he was in the shower on the morning of the killings, but he never told detectives that when they questioned him the day after the killings. Santina had testified that Kologi said the hallucinatory voice said, “Welcome to the side of evil."

But, during the police interview, Kologi immediately told detectives about hallucinations he experienced when he was a child.

“If he heard a voice that day, he should have told police and he would have told police," Dietz said.

Instead, Dietz said Kologi was obsessing that day about being bullied and being weak, and he wanted to appear strong.

“Hours after the incident, he tells the police he was tired of it, and everything was coming together and enough was enough," Dietz testified. “There is no mention to police about people now trying to hurt him."

Hours before the shootings, Kologi researched whether bullets fired from an assault weapon would penetrate a bulletproof vest, suggesting he knew police would be coming for him, the psychologist said.

“He’s planning, he’s preparing and he’s even anticipating a law-enforcement response, which of course would only be if what he’s planning to do is a crime, which means he knows it’s wrong," Dietz said.

Noting the timing of the fatal shootings minutes before the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Eve, Dietz said that confirmed Scott Kologi “had planned and prepared, that even the timing was planned, selected."

Dietz will return to the witness stand when the trial resumes Tuesday.

The trial is before Superior Court Judge Marc C. LeMieux.

Kathleen Hopkins, a reporter in New Jersey since 1985, covers crime, court cases, legal issues, unsolved mysteries and just about every major murder trial to hit Monmouth and Ocean counties. Contact her at khopkins@app.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Scott Kologi thought about killing for very long time: Psychiatrist