Scott Technology's (NZSE:SCT) investors will be pleased with their notable 44% return over the last three years

By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But if you choose individual stocks with prowess, you can make superior returns. For example, the Scott Technology Limited (NZSE:SCT) share price is up 37% in the last three years, clearly besting the market decline of around 9.3% (not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 18% in the last year , including dividends .

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the three years of share price growth, Scott Technology actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) drop 10% per year.

This means it's unlikely the market is judging the company based on earnings growth. Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

You can only imagine how long term shareholders feel about the declining revenue trend (slipping at 1.2% per year). The only thing that's clear is there is low correlation between Scott Technology's share price and its historic fundamental data. Further research may be required!

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Scott Technology, it has a TSR of 44% for the last 3 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Scott Technology shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 18% over one year. And that does include the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 1.9% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Scott Technology better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Scott Technology you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on NZ exchanges.

