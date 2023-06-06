Scott Twp. man charged with indecent assault of girl, 11

Jun. 6—A Scott Twp. man faces indecent assault and other charges after investigators say he slid his hands beneath an 11-year-old girl's shirt and tried to touch her breasts.

Dale W. Carnrike, 62, was held in Lackawanna County Prison on $200,000 bail after his arraignment late Monday before Magisterial District Judge George Seig.

The Times-Tribune does not identify victims of sexual assault.

Township police opened an investigation May 5 after state police passed along information from a friend of the victim and her mother that Carnrike had inappropriate contact with the girl at a home in the township, according to a criminal complaint.

During a subsequent interview with township police and a county child services caseworker, the girl described an incident in which Carnrike stood behind her and placed his arms around her waist and under her shirt, the complaint said.

Although he attempted to touch her bare chest under her shirt, she told police she kept pushing his hands away, the complaint said. She said Carnrike also touched her buttocks without permission.

In addition to indecent assault of a person less than 13, Carnrike, of 25 Dennis Road, was charged with unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors.

His preliminary hearing was scheduled 10:45 a.m. June 20.

