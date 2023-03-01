Scott Twp. man held in stalking case sentenced to 16 months

Feb. 28—A Lackawanna County judge sentenced a Scott Twp. man, tearful and pleading, to more than a year behind bars for stalking a woman and her friend.

"Please go easy on me," Kyle Novitsky begged Judge Michael J. Barrasse on Tuesday. "I'd like to see my mom soon, she's not well."

The judge sentenced Novitsky to serve 16 months to 5 years of incarceration. Asked by defense attorney Joel Ready if the time Novitsky has already spent in jail will be applied to his sentence, Barrasse noted all "applicable time" will be credited.

Blakely police accused Novitsky in September 2021 of stalking Jessica Cardi, who had a brief friendship with Novitsky in 2019, and her friend, Christopher Langan, between December 2020 and May 2021. He used a GPS tracker to post information to social media regarding their whereabouts.

He pleaded guilty in April to one count each of stalking and harassment.

In December, Barrasse signaled he would not agree to impose a probationary sentence. A psychologist's report found Novitsky, 55, lacked remorse and tried to rationalize his conduct, the judge noted.

Barrasse also ordered he pay a $300 fine.

Contact the writer:

jkohut@timesshamrock.com, 570-348-9100, x5187;

@jkohutTT on Twitter.