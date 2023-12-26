Scott Volpi resigns from Unit 40 Board

Dec. 25—The Effingham Unit 40 Board is looking for another member following a recent resignation that has left the board with a vacancy.

During a recent meeting, members voted unanimously to accept the resignation of Scott Volpi as a Unit 40 Board member.

According to Volpi's resignation letter, which Unit 40 Board President Jill Wendling read during the meeting, he is resigning because he is moving outside of the boundaries of the district.

The board has 60 days to fill the vacancy left by Volpi, and the deadline to fill the position is Feb. 12, 2024.

"Historically, what we've done is post it and take in letters of application," Wendling said. "From those letters, the board interviews the candidates or people that are interested in the board then appoints that position."

Wendling noted that Volpi's replacement would have to reside somewhere within the district except for Summit Township.

"We have the maximum number of board members from Summit," Wendling said.

The board discussed the possibility of holding a special meeting sometime before its next meeting to further discuss the matter before approving a replacement for Volpi.

Also during the meeting, the board approved a three and a half year contract with Abre for the purchase of a new data software program in the amount of $106,584.

The board voted to approve the contract after Unit 40 Curriculum Director Chelle Beck told members that managing the district's data can be "extremely time consuming."

"We have about at least 20 different data sources of different data that's used, housed and shared throughout the district," Beck said.

She also said that the new data software program would make it much easier for the district to centralize its data and synthesize it into reports that can be analyzed "at a much higher level."

"We're confident in the product, especially in light of what happened last year," Beck said in reference to the cyberattack the district experienced in February. "I think it's going to bring some good information for us. I'm excited for it."

Johnson also voiced his support for the new data software program, telling board members it will help "streamline" the process by which the district manages its data.

In other matters, the board voted to implement a fifth and sixth grade girls volleyball program for the district's students for the 2023-24 school year.

"Good, another expansion of programs for kids," Wendling said.

Johnson noted that 91 girls and boys took part in the district's new fifth and sixth grade basketball program this year, and he hopes that the new volleyball program will attract a large number of athletes in its first year as well.

"I think it's remarkable, what we're starting to see," Johnson said.

Johnson also recognized the district's sports boosters for offering to help get the new program off the ground, saying their support is "very much appreciated."

"I've reached out to the sports boosters, and just like the basketball program, they are going to put $5,000 toward this program to help the implementation of the program the first year," Johnson said.

In addition to approving the implementation of the program, the board voted to approve a memorandum of understanding with the Effingham Classroom Teachers Association for one fifth grade volleyball coach and one sixth grade volleyball coach.

Meanwhile, Doug Ess, a certified public accountant from Glass and Shuffett, LLC, went before the board and summarized the district's 2023 fiscal year audit.

"As a whole, the district fund balances went down about $1.4 million in fiscal year 2023," Ess said.

According to Ess, the primary cause of the decrease in the district's fund balance has been capital projects and improvements.

Ess also said the district's expenditures went up by about 6% this year, but he explained that this is largely due to recent inflation.

"It's pretty much in line with what we've been seeing in other places," Ess said.

Additionally, Ess told board members that the district's financial profile score, which is measured by the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE), decreased from about 3.9 to 3.55 this year. The highest possible score for a school district is four.

"The good news is that 3.55 still qualifies you for what ISBE considers to be financial recognition," Ess said.

Also during the meeting, the board heard from Effingham High School Principal Kurt Roberts who told members about three Effingham High School seniors who were recently awarded for acting in ways that show they are "destined" to be leaders in their communities and respective fields.

"They were recently recognized as the Effingham County Chamber's Up and Coming Leaders," Roberts said.

The three students awarded are Blain Pals, Gracie Eaton and Spencer Fox.

"I think we should be pretty proud to have these students in our school, in our district and, most importantly, in our community," Roberts said.

In other matters, the board:

—Approved the purchase of technology, including computers for district students and teachers, for the 2024-25 school year in the amount of $492,000.

—Approved a job description for director or security.

—Approved the district's middle school general science position as a hard to fill position.

—Approved student teachers for the spring of 2024.

—Approved two fundraisers.

—Approved a memorandum of understanding with the Effingham Classroom Teachers Association for a volleyball coach for Effingham Junior High School.

—Approved job descriptions for Effingham High School's athletic director and Effingham Junior High School's athletic director.

—Approved contracts for Effingham High School Athletic Director Mack Thompson and Effingham Junior High School Athletic Director Vince Rohr.

—Tabled a vote on a proposed job description for the district's fleet technician.

—Approved a resolution allowing Dieterich Bank as an authorized depository for the district.

—Approved the transfer of $7 million from Midland States Bank to Dieterich Bank and an investment in a certificate of deposit with Dieterich Bank.

—Approved a contract with Arrow Pest Control.

—Approved the adoption of board policy updates and changes from PRESS.

—Approved the employment of Ashley Darden as a 2-hour cashier at Effingham High School, Nicole Hamilton as a paraprofessional at Effingham High School, Katie Lacy as a cafeteria monitor at the Early Learning Center, Baron Guenther as a custodian at Effingham High School, Trista McCord as a paraprofessional at Central Grade School, Kevin Mante as director of safety and security, Kyndall Andrews as a 4-hour cook at South Side School, Taryn Johnson as a second grade teacher at Central Grade School for the 2024-25 school year, Morgan Biggerman as an elementary teacher at Central Grade School for the 2024-25 school year, Taylor Hall as a health care supervisor and Tammy Parks as a paraprofessional at South Side School.

—Approved the transfer of Marisa Ruffner as a third grade teacher at Central Grade School for the 2024-25 school year and Mackenzie Koester as a part-time nurse paraprofessional.

—Accepted the resignation of Emily Devall as a paraprofessional, Courtney Ping as a paraprofessional, Makayla Poe as a paraprofessional, Stacey Weeden as a Little Hearts teacher assistant and Sharon Goldman as a 4-hour cook.

—Approved a leave of absence for Elizabeth Stevenson, Violet Marshall, Austin Stout, Donna Gadd, Julie Flack, Darlene Coffin and Heather Batson.

—Approved the termination of Dianne Donaldson as a cafeteria monitor.

