Scott Walker said college voters’ No. 1 issue is the economy, not abortion. Is he right?

From left, Vicent Tomasetti, Akamksha Kasarabada and Sarah Batson of TX Vote help Nina Sifuentes, a senior biology major, register to vote Tuesday in the University of Texas' Main Building. Student organizations play a crucial role in promoting voter registration among their peers.

Statement: The "top issue for college students is the economy."

In the lead-up to the 2024 election, presidential campaigns are seizing on two top issues on voters’ minds: abortion and the economy.

Democrats argue that they will protect reproductive rights from Republican interference, while Republicans blame "Bidenomics" for the lingering effects of inflation.

Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker took stock of those issues in a Jan. 21 interview on "Upfront," WISN-TV’s Sunday morning show.

Walker was asked about Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to Waukesha County on the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, and whether abortion is still a losing issue for Republicans ahead of the general election.

He responded that Democrats need to find an issue that "connects with the everyday concerns" of voters, rather than running on abortion.

"The everyday concerns of Americans are the economy — even young people that we work with at Young America's Foundation, our polling shows nationwide, their top issue for college students is the economy," Walker said.

Walker is now the president of Young America’s Foundation, a group that aims to mobilize young conservatives, particularly on college campuses.

His claim caught our attention, especially because turnout for the most recent statewide election in Wisconsin was dominated by liberal college-age voters who were motivated by abortion.

Is Walker right that the "top issue for college students is the economy"?

What did Young America’s Foundation’s poll find, and how reliable is it? How does it compare with other nationwide polls of young voters?

Let’s look at the group’s poll and others on the topic.

First, let’s check what Young America’s Foundation asked young voters and how they responded.

Michael McGonigle, the group’s public relations director, pointed PolitiFact Wisconsin to the poll highlights and the data.

The poll was conducted in July 2023 by Echelon Insights, a company that works mostly for Republican or conservative organizations.

The company polled 840 high schoolers ages 15 to 20 and 812 college students ages 15 to 24.

The poll asked participants to select up to three of 11 issues, in randomized order, that they were most concerned about.

The leading answer was the economy: 38% of college students and 37% of high schoolers said that was a top issue for them.

School safety was next, though it was higher ranked among high schoolers, at 45%, than college students, at 29%. Then came gun policies, education, the environment and climate change.

Sixth on the list was abortion, a top issue for 15% of high schoolers and 27% of college students.

So the heart of Walker’s claim appears correct: The group’s polling showed the economy was the top issue among college voters.

Poll was conducted by reputable company; most questions were not slanted

Now let’s take a closer look at the survey to check its credibility. To do this, PolitiFact Wisconsin asked Charles Franklin, director of the Marquette Law School Poll, to review the poll.

Franklin said Echelon Insights is a "well-respected pollster." Although a couple of questions were framed in a way to elicit a certain answer, he said, the wording in general was straightforward.

Franklin said recruiting participants through online panels is now the norm in polling, and Echelon Insights’ method of reaching high schoolers was smart. And the demographic makeup of respondents was in line with what he expected.

The participants also had a range of partisanship. Among college participants, 53% were Democratic or Democratic-leaning, 26% Republican or Republican-leaning, and 21% independent.

Finally, Franklin said the poll’s finding is similar to other surveys, and voters saying they’re worried about the economy is "almost a default answer."

"The point about abortion being considerably less (important) than the economy, that's true in every survey of adults I've ever seen. Doesn’t mean it’s not important, but it's not the most important issue for a big chunk of the public," he said.

Other polls show economy is top concern of young voters, more so than abortion

Does Young America Foundation’s finding that the economy is the top issue for college-age voters match up with other polls?

First, let’s start with the close-to-home Marquette Law School Poll, which most recently asked Wisconsin voters to rate their top concerns in fall 2022.

Among the youngest category of voters (ages 19 to 29), 60% said they were very concerned about inflation and higher prices, and 40% said they were somewhat concerned. Inflation was the top issue in that poll.

For the same age group, 62% were very concerned, 26% somewhat concerned, 4% not too concerned and 8% not at all concerned about abortion policy.

It’s not exactly the same question format and age group as Young America Foundation’s poll. But it does show that the economy was an area of high concern among young voters. Then again, abortion was too.

Let’s check another poll: the Harvard Youth Poll, which surveys voters ages 18 to 29. Its most recent poll was conducted last fall.

That poll asked young voters which national issue concerned them most — more similar to Young American Foundation’s wording.

Inflation and cost of living increases ranked highest, at 14%. The economy in general was the top concern of 12% of respondents.

Abortion was at 3%. Still, another question indicates abortion was important to young voters: 63% said they find it important to consider legal access to abortion when deciding which state to live in.

Finally, we checked the CIRCLE Pre-2024 Election Youth Survey, developed at Tufts University and conducted by the polling company Ipsos. The poll surveyed voters ages 18 to 34 last fall.

The cost of living and inflation again ranked as the top concern of young voters: 53% had it as one of their top three issues. Expanding access to abortion sat at 19%.

Bottom line: The finding by Young America’s Foundation isn't an outlier. Other polls of young voters show the economy, inflation and rising cost of living are top concerns, even more than abortion.

PolitiFact's ruling

In discussing the economy and abortion — two emerging issues in 2024 campaigns — former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker said, "The everyday concerns of Americans are the economy — even young people that we work with at Young America's Foundation, our polling shows nationwide, their top issue for college students is the economy."

The economy was the top issue for college students who participated in the group’s poll. Wisconsin pollster Charles Franklin said the polling company is reputable and the questions were overall evenhanded.

Other polls conducted by nonpartisan groups found the same thing: Inflation and the cost of living topped the concerns among young voters.

We rate Walker’s claim True.

Our sources

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: PolitiFact: Most college voters’ No. 1 issue is the economy