Scottdale man accused of driving with man on hood of car arrested on multiple charges

Jul. 23—A Scottdale man who told police he was assaulted Sunday and then drove 5 miles to a Mt. Pleasant hospital for treatment with a man clinging to his car hood now has been charged with multiple criminal and traffic complaints.

Police charged Skyler Silvis, 19, with aggravated assault, careless driving, causing damage to an unattended vehicle, endangering the welfare of children, reckless endangerment and simple assault in connection with the 11:45 p.m. Sunday incident. He was released Thursday on a signature bond.

Police on Sunday arrested his alleged assailant, Michael J. Overly, 21, of Everson, Fayette County, on multiple charges of criminal mischief, harassment, simple assault and strangulation at Excela Health Frick hospital, where both men were questioned after a report of a "disturbance."

Overly remains in the Westmoreland County Prison on $100,000 bond.

According to court documents, Silvis and a woman said the incident began along the 200 block of South Broad Street in Scottdale just before midnight as the pair attempted to flee in Silvis's car and Overly jumped on the hood in an attempt to stop them.

The woman told police Overly choked her and then pushed her to the ground as she held her infant daughter. Silvis told police that Overly and he also had gotten into fight over a domestic issue at the residence, where both reported Overly was drinking during the day.

Silvis told police he needed treatment at the hospital for a possible broken nose and fled to his car with the woman and her baby.

Police reported that, during the drive to the hospital, Silvis struck a parked Dodge Ram pickup truck on North Broadway Street "and then continued to drive" to the Mt. Pleasant hospital. Silvis is charged with failing to report the collision.

Police allege that the baby was not properly secured in a car seat during the trip.

Officer Michael Whipkey said he asked Silvis why he did not drive to the police station that was "just a few blocks from where the crash occurred" or call 911 during the entire incident.

Whipkey said Silvis told him he knew the station was nearby "and should have thought about doing that."

Overly told investigators at the hospital he suffered superficial injuries to his right hand and arms "hitting the windshield" and yelling in unsuccessful attempts to get Silvis to stop during the trip.

Silvis has no prior criminal history, according to online dockets. He could not be reached for comment.

Both Overly and Silvis have preliminary hearings scheduled Aug. 4.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .