Scottdale man accused of driving with man on hood of car arrested on multiple charges

Paul Peirce, Tribune-Review, Greensburg, Pa.
·2 min read

Jul. 23—A Scottdale man who told police he was assaulted Sunday and then drove 5 miles to a Mt. Pleasant hospital for treatment with a man clinging to his car hood now has been charged with multiple criminal and traffic complaints.

Police charged Skyler Silvis, 19, with aggravated assault, careless driving, causing damage to an unattended vehicle, endangering the welfare of children, reckless endangerment and simple assault in connection with the 11:45 p.m. Sunday incident. He was released Thursday on a signature bond.

Police on Sunday arrested his alleged assailant, Michael J. Overly, 21, of Everson, Fayette County, on multiple charges of criminal mischief, harassment, simple assault and strangulation at Excela Health Frick hospital, where both men were questioned after a report of a "disturbance."

Overly remains in the Westmoreland County Prison on $100,000 bond.

According to court documents, Silvis and a woman said the incident began along the 200 block of South Broad Street in Scottdale just before midnight as the pair attempted to flee in Silvis's car and Overly jumped on the hood in an attempt to stop them.

The woman told police Overly choked her and then pushed her to the ground as she held her infant daughter. Silvis told police that Overly and he also had gotten into fight over a domestic issue at the residence, where both reported Overly was drinking during the day.

Silvis told police he needed treatment at the hospital for a possible broken nose and fled to his car with the woman and her baby.

Police reported that, during the drive to the hospital, Silvis struck a parked Dodge Ram pickup truck on North Broadway Street "and then continued to drive" to the Mt. Pleasant hospital. Silvis is charged with failing to report the collision.

Police allege that the baby was not properly secured in a car seat during the trip.

Officer Michael Whipkey said he asked Silvis why he did not drive to the police station that was "just a few blocks from where the crash occurred" or call 911 during the entire incident.

Whipkey said Silvis told him he knew the station was nearby "and should have thought about doing that."

Overly told investigators at the hospital he suffered superficial injuries to his right hand and arms "hitting the windshield" and yelling in unsuccessful attempts to get Silvis to stop during the trip.

Silvis has no prior criminal history, according to online dockets. He could not be reached for comment.

Both Overly and Silvis have preliminary hearings scheduled Aug. 4.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Peru arrests state hospital workers for charging COVID-19 patients $21,000 per bed

    Peruvian police said on Wednesday they had dismantled an alleged criminal ring that had charged as much $21,000 per bed for seriously ill COVID-19 patients in a state-run hospital, aggravating care in a country hit by one of the world's deadliest outbreaks of the virus. Authorities arrested nine people in an early morning raid on Wednesday, including the administrators of Lima's Guillermo Almenara Irigoyen public hospital, according to prosecutor Reynaldo Abia. Corruption scandals around virus care have already rattled the highest levels of power in Peru.

  • Missouri Supreme Court reverses Medicaid expansion decision

    The Missouri Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a challenge to the state's voter-approved Medicaid expansion plan, overturning a lower court's ruling that the constitutional amendment would wrongfully force lawmakers to set aside additional money. The unanimous decision sends the case back to Cole County Circuit Court, where Judge Jon Beetem last month ruled the amendment unconstitutional. Supreme Court judges wrote that the plan doesn't put limits on the Legislature's budgeting powers.

  • Mercedes-Benz teases Vision EQXX tech showcase again

    Last October, Mercedes-Benz gave us an artful, obscured peek at a vehicle it called the Vision EQXX the same day parent company Daimler presented its Strategy Update. The car, like all such with "Vision" in the name, is a concept being used as "a pre-development project to introduce new technologies" in the words of Daimler CEO Olla Kaellenius. Mercedes has knighted divisions like its UK-based High Performance Powertrains, which specializes in developing the hybrid drivetrain for the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 team, to experiment with maximizing EV efficiency and range.

  • Miami suspends safety Avantae Williams after alleged aggravated battery of a pregnant woman

    Williams allegedly grabbed his pregnant ex-girlfriend by the hair multiple times and threw her down.

  • Emma Corrin and More Stars Support Tommy Dorfman After She Reintroduces Herself as a Trans Woman

    The 13 Reasons Why star has been identifying and living as a trans woman for the past year, she revealed in an interview published Thursday

  • From Michael Phelps to Usain Bolt: The Wealthiest Olympians of All Time

    The Tokyo Olympics have proven to be one of the most durable events in all of sports. The Summer Games were nearly canceled in 2020, but the expensive and time-consuming decision to postpone them for...

  • Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV teased during Strategy Update

    Daimler CEO Olla Kaellenius and a brace of Mercedes executives took the mic this week to go through the company's newest strategy update. Two EVs announced for production also made splashes: Britta Seeger, Daimler board member for sales and marketing, told the livestream audience, "You can look forward to a top-notch EQS SUV version of Mercedes-Maybach," and, "In 2024, we will launch our full-electric G-Class as well." The electric Maybach EQS SUV will be the wealthy sensualist's version of the standard Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV.

  • Hailey Baldwin’s Holographic Eyeliner is Giving Hella "Euphoria" Vibes

    This is, like, really cool.

  • Simone Biles Reveals Why the Gymnastics Team Wasn't at the Olympics Opening Ceremony

    They start competing tomorrow!

  • Selena Gomez Demands to Know Why Facebook, Instagram ‘Refuse to Act’ on COVID Misinformation

    Pop star Selena Gomez continued her crusade against the misinformation on Facebook and Instagram Wednesday, tweeting that she wanted some answers from the company. “In December I asked @Facebook and @Instagram to take action on lies about COVID and vaccines,” she tweeted to her 65 million followers. “[The Center for Countering Digital Hate] found that 12 people are behind 2 in 3 of all misinformation.” She went on to point out that President Joe Biden and U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy “h

  • Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow go to 'gay prison' for hot, pink 'Industry Baby' video

    Following the success of 'Montero,' Lil Nas X teamed up with fellow rapper Jack Harlow for 'Industry Baby,' and the video is already a viral hit.

  • Simone Biles Just Landed an Insanely Challenging Vault Ahead of the Tokyo Olympics

    Just a casual Thursday at practice for the G.O.A.T. gymnast.

  • Kanye Fans Are Still Waiting for 'Donda' After He Misses Release Time: 'Wake Up, Mr West!'

    Kanye West held a massive listening party at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday night for his long-awaited, much-hyped 10th album, "Donda." And while those lucky fans in attendance got to hear the album in full, the rest of us are still waiting -- because as of this writing, "Donda" has still not surfaced on streaming services. Given the mystique around West's persona and the tendency to see him as a sort of tortured genius or a tinderbox ready to explode, fans weren't totally surprised

  • Lala Kent Appears to Shade Megan Fox for Not Attending Midnight in the Switchgrass Premiere

    Megan Fox opted out of the Midnight in the Switchgrass premiere earlier this week, citing a rise in COVID-19 cases

  • 10 bathroom accessories you never knew you needed

    These essential and unique bathroom accessories from Amazon, Pottery Barn, and West Elm will add style to your vanities and tubs.

  • White Castle says it cold-called 550,000 past applicants from up to 4 years ago to fight the labor shortage

    White Castle said about 32,000 applicants were still interested in talking further, for a success rate of about 6%.

  • Disney Channel Alum Tiffany Thornton Welcomes Her Fourth Baby: 'She's Here'

    The Sonny with a Chance actress is also mom to daughter Juliet Joy, 2, and sons Kenneth James, 8½, and Bentley Cash, 7

  • Five arrested in Hong Kong over children's books

    Five people in Hong Kong have been arrested on charges of sedition for books they published featuring sheep and wolves.Hong Kong police say the stories are aimed at inciting hatred amongst young people towards the city's government.Those arrested were members of a speech therapists' union that produced books for children.They were arrested under a colonial-era law targeting sedition, which had been rarely used before the anti-government protests.First convictions under the sedition law carry a maximum penalty of two years in prison.At a media briefing on Thursday, police displayed the confiscated books.One of them is titled "Defenders of the Sheep Village" and tells the story of wolves wanting to occupy a village and eat the sheep, who in turn use their horns to fight back.Police say the book was connected to the 2019 protests.Two other books were highlighted as raising concern, including one about 12 sheep taken by wolves to the beasts' village, where they would be cooked.It potentially alludes to the 12 Hong Kong people captured by China in August last year as they tried to flee the city by boat.Thursday's arrests add to fears about the shrinking space for dissent in Hong Kong since Beijing imposed a national security law last year.Security officials have said law enforcement is based on evidence and has nothing to do with an individual's political stance, background or profession.

  • US water polo captain Jesse Smith misses opening ceremony

    U.S. men's water polo captain Jesse Smith missed the opening ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics on Friday after the USOPC limited how many players from his team could participate in the festivities. Olympic water polo rosters consist of 12 players and an alternate who can be activated before any match. The 38-year-old Smith is the alternate for the United States' opening match against Japan on Sunday because it doesn't need as many center defenders against the host country.

  • Secret meetings and phone trees: The story behind Texas Democrats' exodus from Austin

    From their Washington hotel, dozens of Texas state lawmakers reveal how a secret phone tree helped them flee the state.