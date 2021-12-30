Scottdale man accused of ramming another vehicle in Hempfield

Dec. 30—A Scottdale man is behind bars after state police said he rammed another vehicle in Hempfield on Wednesday, according to court papers.

Jeffery E. Stafford, 35, is charged with aggravated assault by vehicle, reckless endangerment, accidents involving damage to an attended vehicle and several summary traffic violations, including driving with a suspended or revoked license.

A woman told investigators she was a passenger in a Chevrolet Trax traveling south on Route 119 near Willow Crossing Road when Stafford pulled up next to her and tried to get her to pull over to talk, according to court papers. When she refused, police said Stafford used the vehicle he was driving to ram the SUV into the median.

The SUV drove away and Stafford pursued it, eventually stopping when he saw the woman on the phone with police, according to court papers. The woman went to the Greensburg state police station and reported the situation.

Stafford was arraigned at 5:30 p.m. and lodged in the Westmoreland County Prison on $10,000 bail.

He did not have an attorney listed in online court records. A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 7.

Stafford was released from parole last year in two cases involving charges of hindering apprehension, resisting arrest and escape, according to online court records.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .