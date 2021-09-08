Scottdale man charged with sexually assaulting boy

Sep. 7—A Scottdale man was arrested on multiple charges of sexually assaulting a boy over 18 months between 2016 and 2017, according to state police.

Scott F. Rys, 47, was arraigned last week on charges of corruption of minors, endangering the welfare of children and indecent assault and three counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child. He was ordered held in the county prison after failing to post $40,000 bond.

Trooper Michael Thompson alleges in court documents that the assaults began in 2016, when the boy was 9 years old.

The Allegheny County Child Advocacy Center and the Western Pennsylvania office of Children, Youth and Families assisted in the investigation.. According to court papers, the alleged assaults took place in Westmoreland County.

"The sexual acts would occur in the residence when everyone else was sleeping," Thompson said the boy told investigators. The boy told troopers he did not come forward earlier "because he was embarrassed."

Thompson reported that when Rys was interviewed he denied the sexual assaults but said he and the boy did talk about sex, Thompson wrote.

Online records indicate Rys has no prior criminal record in Pennsylvania. He did not have an attorney listed in court documents.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .