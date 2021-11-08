Scottdale man gets state prison sentence in sexual assault of 2 teen girls

Nov. 8—A Scottdale man was sentenced to two to seven years in a state prison last week for sexually assaulting two teen girls.

Albert C. Fletcher III, 36, was ordered to spend another three years on probation.

He pleaded guilty Thursday in two cases to charges of sexual assault, corruption of minors and statutory sexual assault.

Police said the mother of a then-14-year-old girl reported that Fletcher sent inappropriate text messages to the teen in 2018. The girl told police that she met Fletcher for sex several times beginning in April 2018 at his house, where he would provide her with alcohol.

Another girl also reported being sexually assaulted by Fletcher in July 2019, according to court papers. He was arrested in both cases in October 2020.

