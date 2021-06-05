Scottdale man sentenced to prison for role in robbery, shooting of Derry drug dealer

Jun. 5—A Scottdale man was sentenced Friday to serve up to five years in prison for his role in the shooting and robbery of a Derry drug dealer last year.

Brandon Eugene "Lil-Drizzy" Thomas, pleaded guilty to felony charges of robbery and conspiracy. Westmoreland County prosecutors agreed to dismiss attempted homicide, theft and an additional conspiracy count as part of a plea bargain.

According to court records, Thomas, 19, and two others drove out to the Derry Township home of 20-year-old Dylan Matthew Brant on April 5, 2020 under the guise of purchasing THC wax, which is a compressed and more potent form of marijuana. Police said the group planned to use fake money to buy the drugs but stole them instead. They shot Brant when he attempted to stop the robbery before they sped away.

Brant, police said, was shot once in the groin. He told investigators the drug deal was arranged over the social media app Snapchat after he was contacted by a person using an account labeled "Lil-Drizzy." According to court records, that account was traced back to Thomas.

Thomas, who was 17 at the time of his arrest but prosecuted as an adult, was sentenced Friday by Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Feliciani to serve 2 1/2 to 5 years in prison.

Michael E. Sawyer, 29, of Salem, the man police said shot Brant, is in jail in lieu of a $250,000 as he awaits trial for attempted homicide, robbery, theft and conspiracy charges.

Helen Lorraine Painter, 23, of Greensburg is awaiting trial on charges of theft and conspiracy.

Police contend Sawyer drove her car to the crime scene, was aware of their plot to steal drug and was in the car. Painter witnessed the shooting and later helped Thomas hide evidence of their involvement, police said.

