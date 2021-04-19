Scottie Pippen's son Antron has died at age 33

Scottie Pippen with his son, Antron
Scottie Pippen with his son, Antron. https://twitter.com/ScottiePippen/status/1384183458885357576/photo/1

  • Scottie Pippen's oldest son, Antron, has died, aged 33, the NBA icon said on Twitter.

  • A cause of death is not immediately known, but Pippen said Antron died on Sunday.

  • Antron is Pippen's only child with his first wife, Karen McCollum.

NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen's oldest son Antron has died, aged 33.

Pippen announced his son's death on Twitter on Monday, saying that Antron died on Sunday.

"The two of us shared a love for basketball and we had countless conversations about the game," he said. "Antron suffered from chronic asthma and if he hadn't had it, I truly believe he would've made it to the NBA. He never let that get him down, though - Antron stayed positive and worked hard, and I am so proud of the man that he became."

Antron's cause of death is not immediately known.

"Please keep his mom, Karen, and all of his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers," Pippen added. "A kind heart and beautiful soul gone way too soon. I love you, son, rest easy until we meet again."

Antron was the oldest of Pippen's eight children and his only child with his first wife, Karen McCollum.

He played college basketball at Texas A&M International University and signed with the World Basketball Association before working as a machine technician at a laboratory in Atlanta, Marie Claire reported.

