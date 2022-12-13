Employment rate for women in Scotland reaches record high

Woman working in a coffee shop

The employment rate for women of working age in Scotland is at a record high, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that 75.6% of women aged between 16 and 64 were in work between August and October.

This is the highest rate recorded since the labour force survey began in 1992.

Scotland's employment rate for all people of working age rose by 0.7% from the previous three months, to match its highest ever level of almost 76%.

However unemployment in Scotland increased slightly.

The figures, released on Tuesday, showed that the number of people unavailable for work fell to 21.4%.

And while there was a slight increase from early in the summer in the rate of unemployment, it remained at a very low level. The figure of 3.3% was below the UK jobless rate of 3.7%.

ONS figures also showed that the pay of employed people across the UK rose by 6.1% on average over the year to October.

However, the effect of inflation meant that real spending power fell by 2.7%.

Public sector workers saw an average fall in real earnings of 6.1%.

Construction site

Scotland's employment minister, Richard Lochhead, said the employment rate had reached a joint record high, despite new GDP data showing a contraction in the economy during the third quarter.

He said: "This is against the backdrop of the serious challenges which businesses are facing from the cost crisis, high inflation, the continued impact of Brexit and the economic consequences of Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine.

"Through our Fair Work policy, we are supporting development of a labour market that is open and inclusive, while the ambitious National Strategy for Economic Transformation is helping deliver high-quality and sustainable jobs in the green economy."