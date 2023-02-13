Scottish government approves forest wind farm

The 12-turbine wind farm has been given the green light

A wind farm on forest land near Newton Stewart has been approved by the Scottish government.

Developers Statkraft want to construct 12 turbines at Artfield Forest about five miles (8km) north west of Kirkcowan.

Two community councils had objected to the proposals on the grounds of their cumulative impact combined with other wind farms in the area.

However, the Scottish government ruled the benefits of the scheme would outweigh any adverse visual and landscape effects.

Map

The closest village to the scheme is about three miles (5km) away at New Luce.

Its community council and the nearby Cree Valley community council both lodged objections to the wind farm.

They objected to the cumulative impact of the proposals and argued that it would create a "wall of turbines" in the area.

The Scottish government said it had taken into account those concerns but found the scheme to be acceptable.

It ruled that it could go ahead with a number of conditions attached.

Statkraft said the project could generate enough electricity to power the equivalent of 60,000 homes.

Senior project manager John Wallace said: "We worked hard to ensure that the wind farm was in keeping with the existing landscape and surrounding developments, and look forward to working with the community to deliver benefits and investment in the local area."