  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Scottish govt. faces legal challenge seeking probe of Trump's golf course dealings

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Scottish government is facing a new legal challenge over its February rejection of a motion to investigate former President Donald Trump's all-cash purchases of two golf courses, reviving an effort to force Trump to disclose how he financed the deals.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Recommended Stories

  • Sondland sues Pompeo, U.S. for $1.8 million in legal fees: report

    Gordon Sondland, former President Donald Trump's former ambassador to the European Union, filed a lawsuit on Monday against former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the U.S. government seeking $1.8 million for legal fees incurred during the 2019 House impeachment probe, according to a Washington Post report. The suit alleges that Pompeo reneged on his promise that the State Department would cover the fees after Sondland delivered testimony accusing Trump and his aides of pressuring Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and his son Hunter in exchange for military aid.

  • Pressure to accept China vaccines intensifies as Taiwan battles COVID surge

    A surge in domestic COVID-19 cases in Taiwan after months of relative safety is intensifying pressure on the government to accept vaccines from China, as the island has vaccinated just 1% of the population with no immediate sign of new shots arriving. The Chinese-claimed island and Beijing have repeatedly sparred over the pandemic since it began. Taipei accuses Beijing of spreading fake news and preventing its full participation at the World Health Organization, while Beijing says Taipei is playing political games with its people's lives by refusing Chinese vaccines.

  • Ivanka Trump Is Taking a Move From Father Donald Trump's Playbook in Inauguration Legal Case

    As Donald Trump works his way through a series of legal cases after leaving the White House in January, several of his adult children, including Ivanka Trump, are also finding themselves involved due to their association with the Trump Organization. In one particular case regarding the misuse of inaugural funds back in 2017, Ivanka conveniently […]

  • Top MAGA ally under fire for ‘squishiness’ on Trump

    Former Ohio GOP chair Jane Timken briefly defended a home-state congressman who voted for impeachment. It could sink her Senate bid.

  • Trump’s GOP is a Party of Snowflakes and Beta Males

    ERIC BARADAT/AFP via GettyThere’s a preacher down in Texas, a televangelist of sorts, named Mike Murdock. He has created a list of maxims he calls “Wisdom Keys”—and they just might help you understand how Donald Trump took over the Republican Party. One of the keys is this: “What you can tolerate, you cannot change.” Like many of Murdock’s keys, this is a truism. We pretty much do get what we’re willing to put up with.This is true in politics (he cites Rosa Parks’ refusal to give up her seat) and in our personal lives (he cites someone who stays with an abusive spouse—or parents who permit their children to disrespect them). Murdock doesn’t say this outright, but I’d argue it’s also the reason Trump is still the leader of the Republican Party.Republican politicians are willing to tolerate him. They’re willing to put up with him. That’s it. Period. And this says as much about them as it does about him. Today’s GOP is full of patient careerists who (amazingly) are too tolerant. They believe that swallowing their pride and sublimating their anger, opinions, and even familial loyalties is the way to win the long game.Kevin McCarthy Is the Pathetic ‘Leader’ Republicans DeserveJust this week, we saw a prime example when Rep. Greg Pence, the brother of Mike Pence, opposed the bipartisan commission to study the Jan. 6 insurrection that might very well have killed his brother. In case you’ve forgotten, a violent mob chanting “Hang Mike Pence!” and “Where is Pence?” breached the Capitol, precisely to stop Trump’s vice president from doing his constitutionally mandated duty and certifying the 2020 election Trump had lost.The mob had been summoned by Trump, who, moments earlier at a “Stop The Steal” rally, had said, “I hope Mike is going to do the right thing… Because if Mike Pence does the right thing, we win the election.” Later, while the mob was inside the building, Trump tweeted, “Mike Pence didn't have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our country and our Constitution…” Luckily, Pence and his family were spirited away by the Secret Service, but that was not a foregone conclusion.Not only did Rep. Pence oppose the bipartisan commission, but he also attacked “Hanging Judge Nancy Pelosi” for being “hellbent on pushing her version of partisan justice complete with a hand-picked jury that will carry out her pre-determined political execution of Donald Trump…” That’s right, Greg Pence was more outraged about the metaphorical attempted “hanging” and “execution” of Donald Trump than the literal attempted “hanging” and “execution” of his own brother.The GOP’s Suicide Squad Isn’t Going to Stop With Liz CheneyWhat do you do with people like this? Recruit them for the Republican Party, where they will fit right in. After all, it’s a party full of loyal best friends—like John McCain’s best friend (Meghan McCain even called him “Uncle”), Lindsey Graham, who bows down to the man who said McCain wasn’t a hero because he got captured as a P.O.W. It’s the party of George P. Bush, the Texas Land Commissioner who just endorsed a Trump 2024 bid, despite Trump calling for his uncle’s impeachment, and branding his dad “low-energy Jeb” and calling his dad an “embarrassment to his family.” And it’s the party of Ted Cruz, who supports Trump despite Trump implying Cruz’s wife is ugly—and alleging that Cruz’s father was involved in the JFK assassination.The big question is: Why do they tolerate Trump? Why doesn’t their primal desire for pride and honor and dignity ever kick in?Life is full of pride-swallowing sacrifices. I’ve had to bite my tongue on occasion to stay gainfully employed (and married, for that matter). But here’s the thing: All bets are off the first time my boss publicly insults my wife—or tries to have my family member murdered by a violent mob. And here’s the other thing: If you’re an elected official, Donald Trump isn’t your boss.I appreciate the evolved notion that we should not be captives of our anger and emotions: This is why Sonny Corleone died in that tollbooth. Ironically, though—as was the case in the immediate aftermath of the Capitol riot—the initial Republican response is usually the right one. That’s because it’s sort of hard to overreact to an insurrection. When it comes to Trump, the pattern is for Republicans to start out with the right response, only to eventually evolve toward a more reasonable, moderate, prudent, and pathetic position.Call me romantic, but I miss the days when insulting someone’s honor, country, or (especially) kin would evoke a decidedly more visceral response than the muted tones these Republican eunuchs are showing Trump. “But the age of chivalry is gone; that of sophisters, economists, and calculators has succeeded, and the glory of Europe is extinguished forever.”I’m old enough to remember when Zell Miller said to Chris Matthews, “I wish we lived in the days where you could challenge a person to a duel.” I’m not suggesting we settle our differences with physical violence, but today’s Republican response to Trump’s provocations reminds me more of Michael Dukakis’s bloodless, passionless, clinical, response to an outrageous debate question about whether he would support the death penalty if his wife was raped and murdered (the Saturday Night Live spoof featured Jon Lovitz as Dukakis, deadpanning, “I apologize for flying off the handle. I’m just sorry my kids had to see me like this”).While sophisticated liberal elites might count to ten before raising their voice, cowboy conservatives with gun racks in their pickups used to be a bit more, shall we say, independent and proactive.The Republican Party says it wants to be a working man’s party, but this feels more like wine than beer to me. The only John Wayne they have left is Donald Trump. He’s the alpha male, and the betas all cower before him. What we’re left with is a GOP full of neutered opportunists—snowflakes paying their dues, biting their tongues, and hoping to retire with a gold watch.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Shop the Look of this Elegant 1980's Guest Room

    A blush-toned bedroom by designer Michael Taylor has us shopping for visitors Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Susan Collins: Infrastructure negotiations 'the test' that 'will determine' whether Biden, GOP can work together

    Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said Sunday that infrastructure negotiations between Senate Republicans and the White House are "the test" that "will determine whether ... we can work together in a bipartisan way on an important issue." She told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos that she hopes the bargaining continues, but acknowledged the two sides are "still pretty far apart" because of "fundamental differences" about the definition of infrastructure, and the total cost of the package, even after President Biden trimmed the proposal down by more than $500 billion last week. Amid ongoing infrastructure negotiations between the parties, GOP Sen. Susan Collins tell @GStephanopoulos she believes "negotiations should continue," adding: "It's important to note that there's some fundamental difference here." https://t.co/WTOoh8gB9r pic.twitter.com/nZ2ceXk7RJ — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) May 23, 2021 Meanwhile, White House adviser Cedric Richmond told CNN's Dana Bash that the latest adjustment to the price tag shows Biden is willing to "negotiate in good faith" and in a "serious manner" and suggested the onus now falls on Republicans like Collins to reciprocate. WH Senior Adviser Cedric Richmond says President Biden's slimmed down counteroffer on infrastructure shows he's willing to "negotiate in good faith." "The real question is whether the Republicans will meet the effort that the President is showing," Richmond adds. #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/8zf5YBfsO4 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 23, 2021 More stories from theweek.com5 riotously funny cartoons about GOP resistance to the January 6 CommissionWhy Emily Wilder got fired and Chris Cuomo didn'tStephen Colbert's The Late Show to bring back a full audience

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Disses Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich as ‘Communists Professor’

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene got into it on Twitter with Robert Reich and in the process revealed she doesn’t actually know who he is. Reich has served in a number of administrations, from Presidents Gerald Ford and Jimmy Carter to Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. He was Labor Secretary under Clinton. In addition to the economist’s roles in government, he’s also published 19 books on the economy. After he tweeted, “Can we all agree that Marjorie Taylor Green must be expelled from Congress?” Taylor Greene checked his Twitter bio, however, where he notes upfront he’s currently teaching at the University of California, Berkeley. “It’s Greene with an ‘e’ on the end,” she wrote back. “Don’t know you, but when I saw Berkley in your bio, I got it. Just put the hammer and sickle with it. Being a communists professor, you’ve never done the real hard work that builds the economy, you just teach ideas that will destroy it.” Reich, of course, has done plenty of hands-on work when it comes to the economy, but he chose to simply reply, “Congresswoman, Berkeley has an ‘e’ after the k.” She corrected her spelling and linked to a student newspaper article from 2017 that noted Chinese and Chinese American donations to higher education, including institutions like Berkeley, had been on the rise. “It’s funded heavily by China. Again back to communism. These people are everything wrong in America and they are taking over like kudzu. Let’s throw them out,” she declared. Read original story Marjorie Taylor Greene Disses Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich as ‘Communists Professor’ At TheWrap

  • COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on May 24

    More than 1.8 million South Carolina residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Charleston church shooter making appellate arguments

    The man on federal death row for the racist slayings of nine members of a Black South Carolina congregation is making his appellate argument that his conviction and death sentence should be overturned. Oral arguments in the case of Dylann Roof are scheduled to be held Tuesday before a three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, based in Richmond, Virginia. Appellate Judge Jay Richardson, who as an assistant U.S. Attorney prosecuted Roof's case, is not part of the panel.

  • Trump criminal investigation looms over Manhattan DA race

    Eight days after Donald Trump turns 75 next month, New York City voters will cast their last ballots in an election that's sure to have consequences for the former president. It’s not another White House run, but a vote in the Democratic Party primary for Manhattan’s next district attorney — the person who would likely end up handling prosecution if an ongoing investigation of Trump's business finds criminal wrongdoing. The current district attorney, Cyrus Vance Jr., is leaving office at the end of the year, meaning there's a good chance he'll pass the two-year probe to his successor.

  • 149 arrested at Huntington Beach birthday party that drew thousands, police say

    At least 149 people were arrested in Southern California's Huntington Beach over the weekend after a birthday party invitation went viral on social media and drew "unruly crowds," according to police. The Huntington Beach Police Department said it began making preparations for the "highly publicized event" earlier in the week after it became aware of a video posted on TikTok inviting people to the city's beach on Saturday evening for a large party, dubbed "Adrian's Kickback." A namesake hashtag has since been viewed more than 265 million times on the social media platform.

  • Israeli officials 'regret' bombing Gaza AP bureau as post-ceasefire clean up begins

    Israeli officials have privately expressed “regret” for blowing up a tower in the Gaza Strip that contained foreign media offices, it emerged on Sunday, as Palestinians began cleaning up the enclave’s rubble-strewn streets. In Gaza City, groups of young men and women used brooms to sweep dust and debris from the main roads, as outdoor vigils were held for the 248 victims of Israeli airstrikes and artillery fire. US officials estimate that the cost of repairing Gaza’s damaged hospitals, school and infrastructure will amount to several billion dollars, while the United Nations says hundreds of homes have been completely destroyed. It came as the New York Times reported that some Israeli military officials now “regret” a decision to strike the media tower in Gaza City, which contained the offices of Associated Press, a major US news agency, and the broadcaster Al-Jazeera. Israel maintains that the airstrike was justified as it claims that Hamas assets were in the building. The Israeli army gave reporters an hour to evacuate the tower, and no one was killed in the attack. But according to the New York Times, some Israeli military officials had argued against the air strike and now consider it a “mistake.” One official also felt that the damage caused by the strike to Israel’s international reputation outweighed the benefits of destroying Hamas equipment, the report added, citing three sources. Hamas denies that its assets were in the media tower and has accused Israel of committing “war crimes” by attacking civilian buildings, though Israel rejects this. In an interview with the Telegraph on Sunday, a senior Hamas official blamed Israel for the outbreak of the conflict in Gaza and warned that the Jewish state was “playing with fire.”

  • That Broken Wheel Nut Is Still Stuck on Valtteri Bottas's F1 Car

    Bottas retired from the Grand Prix of Monaco with a wheel nut issue. A day later, that wheel is still there.

  • 2 HPD officers injured in series of crashes in SE Houston

    The officers, who were transported to Memorial Hermann, were using their SUV to block off lanes of traffic when a car slammed into them while speeding.

  • Op-Ed: Biden's proposed new health agency would emphasize innovation. Here's how it might work

    If the new health agency gets off the ground, it has the potential to pursue the kind of high-risk research that can lead to high-reward results.

  • Former Trump adviser Jason Miller ordered to pay $42,000 legal fees for failed defamation suit

    Following a failed defamation case, Mr Miller must cover journalist’ legal fees according to recently revealed court documents

  • The California mother of a 6-year-old boy killed by a 'road rage' shooter says she wants 'justice to be served' for her son

    "As I was merging away from the carpool lane, I heard a loud noise, and I heard my son say 'ow'," Joanna Cloonan told ABC's Good Morning America.

  • Jewish leaders in Kansas City metro call for peace in Israeli-Palestinian conflict

    The Jewish leaders denounced anti-Semitism and mourned the lives lost on both sides of the conflict.

  • Georgia judge approves ballot audit as Trump supporters continue to push unfounded election claims

    Judge permits recount in county with no evidence of absentee ballot fraud, fuelling former president’s claims