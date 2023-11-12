Scottish minister ‘could face police inquiry over £11k iPad bill’ if it came from personal use

SCOTLAND’S Health Secretary could face a police fraud investigation over £11,000 of roaming charges he incurred by taking his parliamentary iPad on holiday, if he used it for personal reasons, he has been warned.

Michael Matheson would have made a “false statement” to Holyrood’s authorities that had “induced them” to wrongly pay the extraordinary bill, Murdo Fraser, a Tory MSP, claimed.

He said Mr Matheson could have to resign and be investigated for fraud after assuring the parliament that he had solely used the device during the holiday to deal with parliamentary and constituency business.

Mr Fraser said this would be a “relatively easy thing to check” if the Health Secretary handed the device back to the Scottish Parliament so its computer technicians could examine how he ran up the bill.

His intervention came after Mr Matheson announced on Friday evening that he would reimburse the public purse with the £10,935.74 costs he racked up in only a week in Morocco last Christmas.

‘Reflected long and hard’

In a statement, Mr Matheson said he had “reflected long and hard” and accepted that he was responsible for the charge by failing to follow the parliament’s instructions to replace the sim card in the device.

But the Falkirk West MSP continued to refer to the huge sum as a “legitimate expense”, having previously told the Holyrood authorities “these costs were incurred in relation to parliamentary business and not for personal or government use.”

Based entirely on this assurance, the parliament had allowed him to use his taxpayer-funded expenses to fund £3,000 of the bill, with Holyrood funding the £7,935.74 balance from its own budget.

Mr Matheson only agreed to pay back the money from his own pocket after the Telegraph disclosed the bill last Wednesday. His annual salary is £118,511.

Mr Fraser told BBC Scotland’s Sunday Show it had taken nearly a year for the Health Secretary to refund the money, and he had only done so after a “huge outcry”.

“But there’s something much more serious here because Michael Matheson has told the parliamentary authorities that these roaming charges were incurred on parliamentary business,” he said.

‘Close interest’

The Tory MSP added: “If that turns out not to be true, that’s a much, much more serious matter because it means he has made a false statement to the parliamentary authorities that induced them to pay £11,000 of taxpayers’ money to him that otherwise he would not be entitled to.

“If that were the case, he could not continue as a government minister. Indeed, if that were to be the case. I think the police will be taking a very close interest in what potentially would be a crime of fraud.”

He said the matter could be “easily resolved” by a parliamentary investigation and Mr Matheson handing over the iPad.

Even if the Health Secretary refused, Holyrood insiders said the parliament could get a clear indication of whether he had only used the device to email constituents by analysing the bill.

It is understood that the Scottish Parliament’s computer technicians can obtain a breakdown from EE, the mobile provider at the time of the holiday, of the volumes of roaming data used by the iPad and the precise times at which they occurred.

They said emails did not use much data and therefore a very high volume over a short period would indicate the device was being used for a different purpose, such as streaming a film or football match.

“If you had nothing to hide, why would you not be willing to share the bill information?” one insider asked.

Some MSPs have expressed scepticism at Mr Matheson’s claim that he was only conducting parliamentary business as they receive so few constituency cases at Christmas.

An SNP spokesman said: “As the parliament has already stated, the issue was fully investigated by a senior member of staff earlier in the year and it was on that basis that the payment was authorised.”

