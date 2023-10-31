Scottish ministers to release 14,000 Covid WhatsApp messages

Shona Robison said all messages requested by the inquiry would be supplied

The Scottish government will hand over more than 14,000 electronic messages to the UK Covid Inquiry, the deputy first minister has announced.

Shona Robison also said First Minister Humza Yousaf would share his unredacted WhatsApp messages.

The government had been criticised for not handing over all relevant data to the UK Covid Inquiry, with senior figures accused of deleting messages.

Opposition MSPs have told ministers to reveal why messages were erased.

Ms Robison apologised to bereaved families for "any lack of clarity" about material provided to the inquiries.

During a statement to parliament, Ms Robison confirmed the Scottish government had been issued a formal legal order, under section 21 of the Inquiries Act 2005, to release WhatsApp and other informal messaging to the UK Covid inquiry.

The government had said the order to disclose all of the information was necessary due to data privacy concerns.

The deputy first minister said that "all requested messages held will be shared in full and unredacted by 6 November".

In addition to "hundreds" of messages already submitted, Ms Robison said this would include more than 14,000 mainly WhatsApp messages from officials, ministers and former ministers.

"It will be for individuals to explain to the inquiries they have taken in relation to record retention," she added.

First Minister Humza Yousaf says he has not deleted messages

Counsel to the UK inquiry, Jamie Dawson KC, has said that 70 Scottish government figures, operating in a total of 137 messaging groups, have been asked for their WhatsApp messages but "very few appear to have been retained" - despite an order not to destroy messages being issued last year.

It is not yet clear whether the 14,000 messages cited by Ms Robison included data previously assumed to be permanently deleted and unavailable to the inquiry.

Ms Robison said that under the government's records management policy, information shared on mobile applications such as WhatsApp that is relevant to the corporate record must be saved.

She said there was not and never had been a need to record material "without business value to be retained as part of the corporate record".

The deputy first minister added that there had never been a requirement for "any official, let alone ministers" to auto-delete messages without ensuring that relevant information from them was saved first.