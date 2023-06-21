Scottish National Investment faces up to £9m Circularity Scotland loss

Scottish National Investment Bank chair Willie Watt says it hopes not to lose all of the funding

The chair of the state-owned Scottish National Investment Bank has said he expects to lose more than half of a £9m loan given to Circularity Scotland.

Willie Watt told MSPs that the whole sum could be lost after the firm set up to administer Scotland's deposit return scheme called in administrators.

Circular Economy Minister Lorna Slater said she was forced to delay the scheme until 2025 after being put in "impossible position" by Westminster.

The UK government rejected this claim.

A spokesperson said the decision to delay was entirely made by the Scottish government.

Circularity Scotland CEO David Harris said the scheme remained "viable" even after the UK government imposed conditions including the removal of glass from the initiative.

The publicly-owned Scottish National Investment Bank agreed a £9m debt facility with Circularity Scotland in May 2022 to fund start-up costs for the administration of the deposit return scheme.

Ms Slater, who survived a vote of no confidence in parliament on Tuesday, described the collapse of the firm as a "disaster" for its 66 employees.

Mr Watt told Holyrood's Economy and Fair Work Committee: "We don't know exactly what the impact will be but I think it's fair to say there will be significant losses on the loan we have made to Circularity Scotland."

He added: "I'm sure that the losses will be in excess of over 50% but I hope that they are less than 100%."

The investment bank chair said Circularity Scotland, a non-profit organisation which is funded by the drinks industry, did not have "sufficient capital" to deal with the delay from March 2024 until at least October 2025.

'Fiercely independent'

Administrators are working through a "hierarchy of creditors", Mr Watt told MSPs, including employees, trade creditors and banks, before reporting back in a "short number of weeks".

He insisted the loan was agreed following "significant due diligence" from the bank and said there had been no involvement from the Scottish government in its decision.

"We make all our decisions totally independent of the Scottish government," he said. "We are a fiercely independent institution."

He said the investment bank was not considering suing the government to recover the money.

"I do not think that would be an appropriate course of action but we will look at all options that we have."

Circular Economy Minister Lorna Slater has blamed the UK government for the delay in the recycling scheme

Ms Slater told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland the scheme had been delayed earlier this month because the UK government made "pernicious" demands at the "last possible minute".

"The interference we've had from the Conservative government at Westminster to torpedo our scheme had these negative consequences for Scottish businesses, for Scottish workers and of course for our flagship recycling scheme," she said. "It is devastating for all of us."

The Green MSP said that, as well as demanding the removal of glass from the scheme, the UK government had requested that the Scottish plans to put a 20p deposit on certain items should match UK plans for a scheme to be launched in 2025.

"But the kicker is they don't have the regulations for that, they can't tell me what those are," she told BBC Scotland.

'Impossible'

"You can put together deposit return schemes without glass - there are a few of them in the world, it's not the best way to run a scheme but you can do that.

"The problem is these other conditions that the UK government dropped on us at the last possible minute. They made it impossible."

She said she could not comment on what would happen to funding provided by the Scottish National Investment Bank.

"The investment decisions of the Scottish National Investment Bank are for them, they are independent of government," Ms Slater said.

Circularity Scotland estimated hundreds of millions of pounds have been spent by it, investors and retailers in anticipation of the scheme, while its service partner Biffa had spent about £80m on infrastructure.

"I don't think that that will be lost because we do intend to go ahead with the deposit return scheme," Ms Slater said.

"It is delayed now until 2025 because that is when the UK government say they will be able to get their scheme up and running."

The scheme would have seen a 20p deposit added to the price of single-use drinks containers sold in Scotland.

The customer would then get that deposit back when they took the empty container to a return point, either over-the-counter at a shop or using an automated reverse vending machine.

The BBC has heard claims from sources close to Circularity Scotland that workers have not been paid a full month's wages.

However, Ms Slater told the chamber it was her understanding that staff had been paid for the work they have done.

She said staff had also been offered support from Partnership Action for Continuing Employment - the government's redundancy support service.

The Scottish National Investment Bank was set up in November 2020, with its objectives said to be "aligned" with the government's economic strategy - including funding projects designed to cut carbon emissions, boost innovation and reduce inequalities.

Ministers pledged to fund the bank with £2bn over 10 years.

Mr Watt said the bank had added 13 new investments to its portfolio in 2022-23 and committed £221m of capital, a 56% increase on the previous year.

Its income rose to £10.7m from £1.9m in 2021-22, "greatly reducing the taxpayers' commitment to cover our operating costs", he told MSPs.