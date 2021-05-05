Scottish nationalists unlikely to win a majority, poll indicates

Preparations for Scottish parliamentary election, in Edinburgh
·1 min read

LONDON (Reuters) -Scottish nationalists are unlikely to win an outright majority in Thursday's parliamentary election, a blow to their hopes of demanding an independence referendum that could split apart the United Kingdom, a Savanta Comres/The Scotsman poll indicated.

The Scottish National Party (SNP) wants to win a majority in the devolved parliament to demand another referendum though British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has repeatedly said he will not grant one.

The Savanta Comres/The Scotsman poll indicated that the SNP would fall six seats short of winning an outright majority but that the Green Party, which cooperates with the SNP, could win as many as nine seats.

"If these polling figures play out on Thursday’s vote it’ll likely leave the SNP short of the majority," said Chris Hopkins, political research director at Savanta ComRes.

Savanta ComRes interviewed 1,001 Scottish adults online between April 30 and May 4.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Kate Holton)

Recommended Stories

  • Explainer: Scotland's difficult route to another independence referendum

    Scottish independence supporters are calling Thursday's election the most important in the nation's history as they vow that if they win a majority in the devolved parliament, they will push for another referendum on breaking from the United Kingdom. The Scottish National Party (SNP) is close to controlling the devolved parliament - knows as Holyrood - outright in Thursday's election. The only time the SNP have won a majority before in 2011, Britain's then-Prime Minister David Cameron bowed to pressure and agreed to a referendum in 2014.

  • Boost Your Portfolio with this ROE Stock Screener

    Boost Your Portfolio with this ROE Stock Screener

  • UK finance minister says Scottish independence vote would risk COVID recovery

    A referendum on Scottish independence would put Britain's economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic at risk, British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday, campaigning ahead of Scotland's parliamentary election. Scotland will vote on Thursday for its devolved parliament, in which a victory for the Scottish National Party (SNP) is expected to create more pressure for an independence vote that has so far been rejected by the British government. Making a campaign visit for the Conservative Party, which runs the British government but has less political influence in Scotland than the SNP, Sunak stressed the need to finish dealing with COVID-19 and start rebuilding the economy.

  • NY man charged with hate crimes after attacks on synagogues

    Jordan Burnette was arrested Saturday riding a bicycle that has since been IDed as stolen from an area synagogue. A 29-year-old man has been charged with hate crimes after allegedly committing several attacks on New York City synagogues in recent weeks. Jordan Burnette was arrested in the early morning hours Saturday after being stopped for riding his bike against traffic.

  • Is this the most obnoxious Starbucks order of all time?

    A Venti Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino with 13 special requests prompted other baristas to share the most annoying orders they've received.

  • One Free Press Coalition's '10 Most Urgent' list, May 2021

    Yahoo News, a member of the One Free Press Coalition, is publishing the group’s latest “10 Most Urgent” list to highlight the increasingly dangerous climate for journalists around the world.

  • U.S. reunites family separated under Trump's "zero tolerance" policy

    For 18-year-old Bryan Chavez, Tuesday felt like a dream. It was the first time he'd seen his mother in nearly four years after they were separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.

  • Traumatized witnesses and victims of police violence get shut out of compensation funds

    Too often, direct victims and witnesses of police violence are excluded from victim compensation funds. That needs to change.

  • ‘Worse Than Brexit’: Scottish Independence Weighs on U.K. Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- A week that could set in motion the eventual collapse of the 314-year union between England and Scotland is concentrating City trading desks on market disasters ahead.As Scots enter a May 6 vote pitched on whether there should be a second independence referendum, fund managers and sell-side strategists see potential for massive chaos across the U.K.’s economic landscape in the years to come. Yet in an echo of the early days of the Brexit poll, few are hedging for this disruptive prospect.While the stakes could hardly be higher, it’s not clear the U.K. government will agree to another referendum, even if pro-independence parties win a majority on Thursday. But with the vote stirring uneasy memories of Britain’s split from the European Union, fund managers are dusting off old playbooks for how to trade a binary risk event where timing is everything.“You’d have massive uncertainty, financial chaos and recession,” and a 10% devaluation of the pound, said Mark Nash, a money manager at Jupiter Investment Management.Nash isn’t hedging such a scenario yet -- and neither is the market. The median of forecasts in a Bloomberg survey has the pound holding at $1.39 through June.Still, a handful of investment analysts have ventured forth bearish calls.Strategists at Credit Agricole SA recommend shorting the pound versus the dollar, with political risk over Scottish independence among the reasons.Barclays Plc abandoned a call to go long on the pound versus the euro on the potential for pre-election volatility.UBS Group AG credit strategists cut their outlook on a select group of U.K. bank bonds to neutral from overweight, warning that the “long U.K. trade” in credit could unravel on referendum risk.One thing is for certain: if things escalate, money managers will need to move fast. Odds show a repeat of the 2014 referendum, where Scotland voted to remain, would be too close to call.“Markets ignore things and ignore things and ignore and then suddenly panic. I have a feeling that is quite likely to happen with the Scottish independence issue,” said Jane Foley, head of currency strategy at Rabobank. “What I’m telling our clients is to be aware that even though this may not impact the pound right now, it’d be foolhardy to ignore it because it might suddenly come into the market’s agenda.”Consequences of secession would be huge. Negotiations would be necessary over what currency an independent Scotland would use, whether it would take a share of the British national debt, and what trade arrangements it would have with the remainder of the U.K. The Scottish National Party also harbors ambitions to bring Scotland into the EU, a situation that would create huge border and trade tensions, if the problem of ring-fencing Northern Ireland in Brexit is any example.“I wonder whether markets have actually considered the full ramifications of this election,” said Julian Howard, director of multi-asset solutions at GAM Investments, whose portfolios are strategically positioned for a decline in sterling. “It would be a lot worse than Brexit as Scotland is much more closely stitched to the U.K. than Britain was into Europe. We’re talking since the 1700s rather than the 1970s.”Mr. BrexitThe domicile of financial institutions could also be contested. If they were to remain based on Edinburgh, Scottish banks would miss out on the support of the Bank of England’s quantitative easing program and become less creditworthy, according to Charlie Parker, managing director at boutique investment manager Albemarle Street Partners.It’s the kind of tail-risk event that makes careers, for those with enough foresight to get it right.At Nomura Holdings Inc., strategist Jordan Rochester was part of a team that developed a money-spinning model to help the bank call the 2014 referendum result early. His political analysis on the split from the EU then led him to be nicknamed Mr. Brexit. Now he says the pound could fall up to 6% if Scotland voted to leave, depending on how priced it was prior to the result.But even he isn’t worried about the election on Thursday itself, and says the pound could even be in line for gains if the SNP fails to win more than half of the seats, as some polls suggest. Still, the independence cause could prevail once Green votes are counted, and an actual referendum date could trigger heavy hedging.Read: Why Scotland’s Road to Independence Vote Is Rocky: QuickTake“The market will look at polling in a new referendum and treat it much more like a tighter vote than 2014 -- when it was only last-minute scares, not months in advance,” Rochester said.Westminster would likely mount resistance to any plans to seek an independence vote, refusing to grant the Scottish parliament the permission to make it legally watertight. That leaves the potential for a lengthy constitutional quagmire over whether the Scottish parliament can call a legitimate referendum on its own.Even though the prospect of an invigorated Scottish break-away movement is scary for traders, derivatives markets remain relatively calm. The term structure of sterling’s implied volatility has become inverted, signaling angst over events on Thursday -- though the cost of insuring swings is still below its 12-month average. Over the longer-term, five-year risk reversals in cable trade near their average since Bloomberg began compiling data in 2005.“The difficulty with assessing the impact of these events on markets is that even if we know they are on the horizon, we don’t know when markets will react and if in the end the status quo will prevail,” said Sheena Shah, currency strategist at Morgan Stanley. Her firm sees a 30% chance of a referendum by the end of 2024. “There are so many unknowns and follow-up hurdles.”(Updates options pricing in penultimate paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Telenor writes off Myanmar business after coup, posts Q1 loss

    OSLO (Reuters) -Norway's Telenor wrote off the value of its Myanmar operation in light of the country's deteriorating security and human rights situation, plunging the group into a first-quarter loss and sending its shares lower on Tuesday. While it will continue to operate in Myanmar, Telenor's mobile business in the Asian country, where it has had a presence since 2014, remains severely restricted following the military's seizing of power in a Feb. 1 coup. The new regime imposed network restrictions for all operators, and on March 15 ordered a nationwide shutdown of mobile data that has since cut Telenor's subscription and traffic revenues in the country in half, the company said.

  • Montana tribe gifts vaccines to neighbors across the border

    On a cloudy spring day, hundreds lined up in their cars on the Canadian side of the border crossing that separates Alberta and Montana. The Blackfeet tribe in northern Montana provided about 1,000 surplus vaccines last month to its First Nations relatives and others from across the border, in an illustration of the disparity in speed at which the United States and Canada are distributing doses. While more than 30% of adults in the U.S. are fully vaccinated, in Canada that figure is about 3%.

  • Huawei and ZTE left out of India's 5G trials

    India has signalled a tighter approach to its mobile networks, which could affect Huawei and ZTE.

  • FAA reports 'off the charts' spike in unruly, dangerous passenger behavior on flights

    "It is not permissible and we will not tolerate interfering with a flight crew and the performance of their safety duties," the FAA chief says.

  • Biden stresses importance of normalization with Israel in call with Abu Dhabi crown prince

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden, in a phone call on Tuesday with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, underlined the strategic importance of the normalization of relations between the United Arab Emirates and Israel, the White House said in a statement. Israel established formal relations with the UAE in September as part of a U.S.-brokered agreement.

  • Derek Chauvin's legal team requests new trial, alleging jury misconduct

    Derek Chauvin's lawyer filed a motion on Tuesday in Hennepin County, Minnesota, for a new trial on multiple grounds including jury misconduct.The big picture: Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter last month in George Floyd's death. Video of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than 9 minutes as Floyd pleaded that he couldn't breathe sparked global protests.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: "The State committed pervasive, prejudicial prosecutorial misconduct, which deprived Mr. Chauvin of his constitutional rights to due process and a fair trial, including but not limited to: disparaging the Defense; improper vouching; and failing to adequately prepare its witnesses," the motion reads.The filing cites factors such as "the interests of justice; abuse of discretion that deprived the Defendant of a fair trial; prosecutorial and jury misconduct; errors of law at trial; and a verdict that is contrary to law."Chauvin's attorney Eric Nelson, who filed the motion, did not name any jurors or explain what specific misconduct he was referring to."The publicity here was so pervasive and so prejudicial before and during this trial that it amounted to a structural defect in the proceedings," the motion read.What to watch: Nelson filed a request for a hearing to impeach the verdict “on the grounds that the jury committed misconduct, felt threatened or intimidated, felt race based pressure during the proceedings, and/or failed to adhere to instructions during deliberations, in violation of Mr. Chauvin’s constitutional rights to due process and a fair trial.”He also asked the court for time to fully investigate the issues.Wednesday is the deadline for post-conviction filings, per Minnesota court rules cited by the Wall Street Journal.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Philippines tells fishermen to ignore Beijing's ban on fishing in South China Sea

    The Philippines has rejected an annual summer fishing ban imposed by China in the disputed South China Sea and encouraged its boats to keep fishing in the country's territorial waters. "This fishing ban does not apply to our fishermen," the Philippines' South China Sea taskforce said in a statement late on Tuesday.

  • France approves major new environment bill to ban short domestic flights and create crime of ecocide

    French MPs passed a hotly-debated new climate law on Tuesday that President Emmanuel Macron hopes will burnish his green credentials a year before his likely re-election bid. The draft legislation was approved in a first reading by the National Assembly, where Mr Macron has a working majority. The so-called climate and resilience bill, presented as a "glimmer of hope amid a grueling pandemic", is meant to reflect proposals made by a “climate convention” of 150 randomly chosen citizens and guided by experts. The convention was a response to the "yellow vest" protest movement, which called for more direct democracy. The bill, which incorporates many of their recommendations, aims to cut French carbon emissions by 40 per cent in 2030 from 1990 levels. The Macron administration hopes it will convince voters that the French president’s pledge to “make our planet great again” was more than mere greenwashing.

  • A real estate project has become a symbol of the Indian government’s apathy amid the Covid crisis

    The Central Vista project, an estimated Rs20,000 crore ($2.8 billion) development of a new power corridor in New Delhi, is being widely debated and criticised as work at the site continues at full speed even after the capital city saw a sharp spike in Covid-19 cases and deaths. Many believe that the project reflects the Narendra Modi government’s misplaced priorities. What is the Central Vista project?

  • The Coast Guard is taking a frontline role against US foes on the other side of the world

    Encounters far from home in April underscored the Coast Guard's growing overseas role, which is set to expand amid efforts to counter China.

  • AFI Reschedules Life Achievement Gala Honoring Julie Andrews

    As Julie Andrews’ character says in “The Princess Diaries” sequel: “A queen is never late. Everyone else is simply early.” So it’s only fitting that the American Film Institute’s annual Life Achievement Award gala, set later this year to honor Andrews, will take place nearly a year-and-a-half after it was originally scheduled. The event was […]