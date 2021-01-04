Scottish paper sparks speculation Trump is headed to Turnberry to avoid inauguration

Donald Trump arriving at Turnberry in 2016 (REUTERS)

Donald Trump could be headed for Scotland instead of Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony, according to the Sunday Post.

Aviation sources at an airport in Prestwick, nearby to the Trump-owned Turnberry resort, told the Scottish paper a US military plane was scheduled to arrive on 19 January, and that the aircraft - a Boeing 757 - had been used by the US president on past overseas trips.

President-elect Biden is due to be sworn-in on 20 January, one day after the US military plane is due to touch down outside Turnberry.

According to aviation officials at Prestwick, all US presidents travel on planes with a special call sign typically announced weeks prior to the plane’s departure, and that “There is a booking for an American military version of the Boeing 757 on January 19, the day before the inauguration.”

“That’s one that’s normally used by the Vice-President but often used by the First Lady. Presidential flights tend to get booked far in advance, because of the work that has to be done around it,” said the source.

The US military have also been seen carrying-out surveillance in the area surrounding Turnberry and the Prestwick airport, the Sunday Post was told, in apparent preparation for Mr Trump’s arrival.

“The survey aircraft was based at Prestwick for about a week,” said a source. “It is usually a sign Trump is going to be somewhere for an extended period.”

White House spokesperson Judd Deere told the Independent “Anonymous sources who claim to know what the President is or is not considering have no idea.”

“When President Trump has an announcement about his plans for Jan. 20 he will let you know."

But the US president, who has so far refused to acknowledge his defeat in November’s election, was reportedly due to skip the inauguration proceedings, according to NBC, in what will be a break with precedent.

He could even announce a 2024 presidential run while in Scotland, having been reportedly planning on waiting until Mr Biden’s inauguration to announce his intention.

But Turnberry, which was brought by Mr Trump in 2014, is currently under local coronavirus restrictions that prohibit the playing of golf, and will come under a Scotland-wide lockdown from Tuesday.

It emerged last week that Trump Turnberry’s parent company, Golf Recreation Scotland, recorded £3.4m in losses in 2019 across both Turnberry and Mr Trump’s other Scottish resort, at Menie north of Aberdeen, the Guardian reported.

