Scottish parliament election 2021: when is it, how does voting work and what are the predictions?

Simon Johnson
·6 min read
Scottish parliament election 2021 when date time polls open results how vote predictions
Voters across Scotland go to the polls on May 6 to elect Members of the Scottish Parliament (MSPs) for the next five years.

There are 129 MSPs including 73 representing constituencies and 56 representing eight regions of the country - seven for each region.

The eight regions are Central Scotland, Glasgow, Highlands and Islands, Lothian, Mid-Scotland and Fife, North east Scotland, South Scotland and West Scotland.

This means that people in Scotland are each represented by eight MSPs - one representing their constituency and the other seven representing their region.

Nicola Sturgeon is targeting a majority - 65 seats - so she can ramp up her demands that Boris Johnson drops his opposition to a second independence referendum. If she falls short of this mark, it will be easier for the Prime Minister to reject her call.

When is the election?

Voters will go to the polls on Thursday, May 6 in Scotland. Local polling stations are open from 7am-10pm.

What is the Scottish Parliament responsible for? Devolved issues include health, education, transport, planning, local government, the justice system, rural affairs, income tax on earnings, property purchase taxes and some areas of the welfare system.

Policy areas such as immigration, foreign affairs, defence and the constitution are reserved to the UK Government.

Who can vote?

Anyone who is 16 and over and, for the first time, convicted prisoners serving sentences of 12 months or less. Foreign nationals who are legally living in Scotland can also cast a ballot.

A record number of people have applied to vote by post due to the coronavirus pandemic. More than a million voters have registered to do this, nearly a quarter of the electorate.

How are MSPs elected?

Constituency MSPs are elected using a first-past-the-post system identical to Westminster general elections.

However, the regional list seats are allocated to parties using a complicated form of proportional representation called the Additional Member System that deducts constituency wins in that region.

This is meant to correct the scenario where a party comes a close second in each constituency but pick up no seats.

The system is meant to prevent any one party getting an overall majority but Alex Salmond's SNP achieved this in the 2011 contest, a result that prompted David Cameron to offer an independence referendum.

MSPs can stand in both a constituency and on the regional list so if they miss out on a constituency victory, they have a back-up means of being elected.

What are the main issues?

The election campaign has been dominated by Ms Sturgeon's demand for a second independence referendum, which she wants to stage by the end of 2023 while Scotland is still recovering from the pandemic.

Ms Sturgeon has said she needs the powers of an independent country to shape Scotland's recovery from coronavirus. However, the Unionist parties have argued that leaving Scotland's dominant trading partner would create crisis upon crisis.

They have urged her to drop her plans and spend the next five years focusing solely on ensuring that the economy, health service and education system recovers from the pandemic.

When will we know the results?

Not until the afternoon or evening of Saturday, May 8 - two days after voters go to the polls - due to Covid restrictions on the counting of ballots. Here is a timetable:

Thurs May 6

Polls are open between 7am and 10pm but there is no overnight count thanks to Covid restrictions and no exit poll.

Fri May 7

Counting starts at 9am. Some of the returning officers plan to conduct the counts and declarations for all the constituencies in their respective regions on this day.

However, the largest in Glasgow - the 'home' count for both Nicola Sturgeon and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar - is only conducting the count for four of its eight constituencies.

It is difficult to predict how long this will take as it is not known to what extent hygiene and social distancing precautions might slow it down. However, it is expected that counting will cease by 6pm.

Sat May 8 Some areas will conduct their regional list counts and announce how many regional seats have been allocated to each party. Glasgow will count their other four constituencies and the regional list.

For constituency declarations, only the successful candidate will appear on stage with the Returning Officer. No candidates will appear on stage for the regional declaration.

The results for all constituencies and regions should have been declared by the afternoon or evening.

What happened in the 2016 election?

Nicola Sturgeon's SNP emerged as the largest party with 63 seats, but she lost six seats and the majority she inherited from Alex Salmond. She continued as First Minister, but leading a minority government.

Under Ruth Davidson, the Scottish Tories more than doubled the number of seats, from 15 to 31, overtaking Labour to become the main opposition party. Labour lost 13 seats ending up with 24, the pro-independence Greens went up from two to six and the Liberal Democrats remained on five.

What will happen this time?

The SNP is on course to win a landslide victory and a fourth term in office. The only question is whether Ms Sturgeon will get an overall majority, significantly strengthening her hand in her demands that Boris Johnson gives her the power to stage a second independence referendum.

The SNP last time won 59 out of 73 constituency seats and it is thought they will get at least the same number again. The first-past-the-post system favours them as the half of Scots who back independence tend to congregate behind the SNP, while the half who oppose it divide their votes between the Tories, Labour and Liberal Democrats.

However, the SNP only won four regional list seats in 2016 thanks to their strong showing in the constituencies and they need to do better this time to win a majority.

Two other pro-independence parties are standing only on the regional list - the Greens and Alex Salmond's Alba Party. Polls predict the Greens will make large gains, with some SNP supporters voting tactically for them, but the Alba Party may struggle to make a breakthrough.

But it appears highly likely the parliament will again have a pro-independence majority of MSPs, even if Ms Sturgeon falls short of getting an absolute SNP majority, thanks to the Greens.

She may choose to continue as a minority government in this instance or go into coalition with the Greens.

Ms Sturgeon has said a pro-independence majority would be a democratic mandate for another referendum, even if she fails to get an SNP majority.

The other major point of interest is whether the Tories manage to maintain second place and their position as Holyrood's main opposition party, or whether Labour puts them back into third again.

Anas Sarwar is seen as having made a very good start as Scottish Labour leader and the Tories fear the civil war in Downing Street and Boris Johnson's unpopularity in Scotland will dent their vote.

However, their message to Unionist voters to back them to stop a second independence referendum is clearer and more striking than the Labour one that Scotland should 'move on'.

