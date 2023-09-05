Scottish plan to ignore low-level crime will affect vulnerable most, says police federation

Scottish police chiefs are facing a backlash from frontline officers over plans to stop investigating some crimes due to budget cuts.

David Threadgold, the chair of the Scottish Police Federation, warned that a controversial pilot scheme would set a “very dangerous precedent” that could allow more sophisticated criminals to target the public with impunity.

Police Scotland announced on Monday that in the north-east of Scotland, some low-level offences would not be investigated if it was not deemed “proportionate” to do so.

The system could be rolled out nationwide if the 12-week trial is deemed a success.

The national force has said that it has no choice but to make “hard choices” after SNP ministers reneged on a pledge to protect their budget in real terms, instead leaving them to find hundreds of millions of pounds in savings.

Elderly could be ‘especially exposed’

Mr Threadgold warned that the policy could see vulnerable groups, such as the elderly, left especially exposed.

In further signs of the funding crisis facing Police Scotland, it emerged that body-worn cameras, already used for years by many UK forces, will be gradually rolled out over two years.

The force will also be expected to implement controversial hate crime laws from early next year, which it has been warned could stretch resources further.

“I do not believe that any police officer in Scotland wishes to provide a poorer service than we are already being forced to do to the public,” Mr Threadgold said.

“For a national police force to say to its citizens that potentially they will no longer investigate crime sets a very dangerous precedent indeed and one which we must be very, very careful about.”

Poorer groups could be targeted

Concerns have also been raised that poorer groups could be hit, as they cannot afford to install CCTV which police said would be a factor in deciding whether to investigate a crime.

The force gave the example of a garden theft, with no witnesses or video footage, as an example of a crime they may choose to effectively ignore.

Mr Threadgold claimed that there was a “real concern” that more intelligent criminals could target certain areas “fairly safe in the knowledge” that there would be no investigation launched.

Meanwhile, swathes of crimes could be wrongly “written off”, he warned, as the public may not know what evidence was available, for example from CCTV in neighbouring properties.

“There are investigative opportunities that will undoubtedly be missed if we roll this process across Scotland,” Mr Threadgold added.

“We’re effectively or potentially going to withdraw service from some of the most vulnerable members of our community.”

Pilot will run three months

It is understood the pilot, in Aberdeen city, Aberdeenshire and Moray, will last for three months and began last week.

In some cases, victims of crime will be given a reference number and told that they can expect no further action to be taken after reporting an incident.

Police Scotland has previously warned that its funding position will mean it will have to take unpopular decisions and scale back some services. There are now only around 16,600 officers in Scotland, with current levels at their lowest in 15 years.

The force will also have to find cash to fund a new pay deal with officers, which will see pay packets rise by seven per cent, it was announced on Tuesday.

The new approach to low-level crime clashes with the position in England, where Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, recently told police chiefs south of the border that all crimes should be investigated.

Russell Findlay, justice spokesman for the Scottish Tories, said Mr Threadgold’s comments confirmed fears that the pilot scheme could prove “the thin end of the wedge”.

He added: “Police Scotland is being forced to make these impossible choices because the SNP government inflicted savage budget cuts while refusing to listen to warnings about the impact this would have.”

Police Scotland was approached for comment.

