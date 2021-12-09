Scottish power station chimney demolished

Axios

The COVID-19 Omicron variant is likely to be already spreading through Texas as the state confirmed its first-known case on Tuesday, according to Austin health officials.Zoom in: While no confirmed cases of Omicron have been detected in the city, Austin Public Health spokesperson William Malm says the variant "is possibly in Austin-Travis County," and it's expected to spread similarly to Delta, which now makes up more than 99% of reported COVID-19 cases in the state.Stay on top of the latest mar