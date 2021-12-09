Scottish power station chimney demolished
The chimney of the former Longannet Power Station in Fife was demolished by a controlled explosion on Thursday.
The chimney of the former Longannet Power Station in Fife was demolished by a controlled explosion on Thursday.
Four juveniles, ranging in age from 5 to 15 years old, were apprehended by Mansfield police officers following a break-in at Mid-Ohio Antiques Mall on Sunday, according to Mansfield police.
The COVID-19 Omicron variant is likely to be already spreading through Texas as the state confirmed its first-known case on Tuesday, according to Austin health officials.Zoom in: While no confirmed cases of Omicron have been detected in the city, Austin Public Health spokesperson William Malm says the variant "is possibly in Austin-Travis County," and it's expected to spread similarly to Delta, which now makes up more than 99% of reported COVID-19 cases in the state.Stay on top of the latest mar
Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson reportedly would "strongly consider" waiving his no-trade clause for three teams.
The Scottish National Party's most senior MP, Ian Blackford, said Johnson "can no longer lead" after "shattering the public's trust" on the pandemic.
"I think we were just so naive walking into it, thinking, 'How fun is this going to be?'" Aniston told THR
Definitely not an everyday thing.
Skilyr Hicks, who at age 14 impressed the judges of America’s Got Talent with her performance of an original song and poignant story of losing her father, died Monday in Liberty, South Carolina. She was 23. Her death was confirmed by her younger sister Breelyn Hicks in a Facebook post this morning. Earlier, TMZ reported […]
In a new interview, the"Morning Show" star discusses her career, the tabloids, social media, haters of her vaccine stance and the "jarring" "Friends" reunion.
Jennifer Aniston gets the cover treatment on the latest Hollywood Reporter issue and she looks absolutely stunning in the new images. The 52-year-old actress is riding high, not only as an actress in The Morning Show, but also as a producer and A-list celebrity in Hollywood. The photos, taken by photographer Ruven Afanador, show off […]
Yes, you too can enjoy a cup of coffee from the Thanos Was Right mug that Clint Barton uses in 'Hawkeye.' Here's how to get it for yourself.
'The Voice' coach and country music singer Blake Shelton announced big news on Instagram. Read what Blake said and how fans reacted, including Jimmy Fallon.
Kyle Clinkscales, 22, went missing after leaving a bar in western Georgia on January 27, 1976, to drive back to Auburn University in Alabama.
(Bloomberg) -- A powerful storm swirling in the Pacific Ocean is poised to bring much-needed rain and snow this weekend to drought-stricken California. Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsAnatomy of a Bad RoadThe 15 Best Beers We Drank This YearFormer Oil Trader Is Now Betting on Lumber for SkyscrapersUp to 12 inches (30 centimeters) of snow is expected to fall in the Sierra Neva
And Just Like That... premieres Thursday on HBO Max
The 58-year-old actress played Blair on "The Facts of Life" for the show’s entire run, from 1979 to 1988, and viewers of ABC's live special couldn't believe how well she as aged.
A scuba diving YouTuber may have cracked the cold case of two Tennessee teens who disappeared 21 years ago after discovering the car they were last seen in at the bottom of a river.
Batten down the hatches: severe thunderstorms a possibility this weekend in the Tri-State.
On Tuesday, Jeff Bezos' girlfriend, Lauren Sánchez took to her Instagram stories to share two new photos. The media personality posed alongside her son, Nikko Gonzalez in a black blazer dress.
Cast members of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stepped out in their best dress at the People's Choice Awards on Tuesday and fans couldn't get enough of Dorit Kemsley's revealing number.
Bob + pixie = bixie.