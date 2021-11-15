Scottish prisoners could be freed after serving third of sentence

Glasgow High Court - David Cheskin/PA Archive

Criminals could be released from prison after serving only a third of their sentences under "reckless, soft-touch" proposals unveiled by the SNP's Justice Secretary.

Offenders must currently serve half their jail term before they can be freed early but a new Scottish Government plan overhauling the way bail and prison custody operates said there was "no fundamental reason" why this should not be reduced.

The blueprint called for "a more flexible system" that would mean prisoners "who meet certain criteria could be released from custody earlier than halfway", subject to restrictions that are monitored using electronic tags.

Arguing that criminals could instead be freed after serving only a third of their sentences, the plan said this would ensure "more prisoners were released in a gradual, structured fashion" with their needs supported by the state.

It also proposed that offenders be allowed to serve more of their sentence at home under curfew and that "certain categories" of prisoners be deemed automatically eligible for this privilege. Currently they have to submit an application.

In another radical proposal, the blueprint said SNP ministers should be given "a wider executive release power" to free any prisoners they want in "extraordinary" circumstances.

Ministers released 350 criminals with short sentences at the start of the pandemic "to support security and good order" in jails. The report said this power should be extended to allow for the release of prisoners due to overcrowding, fire or flood.

Courts would also be forced to consider freeing an accused with an electronic tag, as an alternative to keeping them on remand.

Keith Brown, the Justice Secretary, insisted that his priority was public safety but said: "We cannot simply keep using imprisonment to address wider societal harms."

Scotland has a high prison population compared to other countries, with 26 per cent of prisoners on remand pending their trials, compared with 16 per cent in England.

The Scottish Government said the proposals were aimed at reducing "the undue disruption caused by short periods of imprisonment on remand, providing more opportunities for rehabilitation and better supporting reintegration for people leaving prison".

However Jamie Greene, the Scottish Tories' Shadow Justice Secretary, said: "These reckless soft-touch justice proposals from the SNP Government are making prison sentences almost meaningless.

“If the SNP truly wanted to do something for victims, they would back the Scottish Conservatives’ calls to end automatic early release. Instead, they are intent on letting rapists and killers back on our streets after serving only a small fraction of their sentence."

But Mr Brown said: "Our overarching aim for the justice system in Scotland is to improve public safety, support victims and reduce rates of victimisation.

"This consultation asks important questions about how custody should be used in Scotland now and in the future, with a focus on reducing crime and reoffending and keeping people safe."

All prisoners serving fixed sentences of less than four years are currently automatically released at the halfway point and most are released unconditionally.

Criminals serving four years or more can be considered for release by the Parole Board for Scotland two years into their sentence. If they are not freed halfway, their cases return to the board for reconsideration on an annual basis.

The blueprint said those serving shorter sentences could be automatically freed after a third of their terms, while criminals with longer sentences could also be released earlier subject to the Parole Board's agreement.

It did not consider changing the arrangements for "indeterminate sentences", such as life sentences, for which there is no automatic early release.

But the report proposed a dramatic expansion of the home detention curfew (HDC) scheme, under which prisoners can serve their sentences at home with an electronic tag "leading up to the halfway stage" of their jail terms.

The blueprint proposed that categories of prisoners be automatically deemed suitable for HDC, so criminals no longer have to apply, unless there is a "specific reason" why this should not happen.

In addition, it said Scottish ministers could increase the six-month limit that offenders can spend at home during their sentences.

Instead of HDCs being administered by the Parole Board, it said the courts could determine the proportion of a criminal's sentence they serve at home.

Karyn McCluskey, chief executive of Community Justice Scotland, said: "The total number of people on remand in Scotland is far too high, a situation exacerbated by the pandemic. There needs to be fewer people held on remand and for shorter periods."