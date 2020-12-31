Scottish schoolchildren 'very unlikely' to return to classrooms on Jan 18 amid record Covid cases

S5 and S6 pupils at St Columba's High School in Gourock, Inverclyde, wear protective face masks during their history lesson in November - PA

Scotland's school children are "very unlikely" to return to classrooms on Jan 18, the leader of the country's largest teaching union has warned as a record number of Covid cases was reported for the third day running.

Larry Flanagan, general secretary of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS), said there was "increasingly evidence" the new variant of Covid is transmitted more easily by children and reopening schools for teenage pupils was a "recipe for disaster."

But he failed to offer any guarantees that the poor standard of "remote" learning provided to many pupils online during the first lockdown would improve, saying "the proof of the pudding will be the first week back."

Lord McConnellof Glenscorrodale, the former Labour First Minister, said both the Scottish and UK governments must demonstrate "more commitment" to keeping schools open in 2021 and attacked their "chaotic" record during the pandemic.

"And in Scotland at least all this is happening after years of decline and a desperate need for a rethink on curriculum, better recruitment and retention of teachers," the former maths teacher tweeted.

Prof Lindsay Paterson, one of Scotland's most eminent educationalists, told the Daily Telegraph recently that schools remain "woefully unprepared" to provide online learning from Jan 11. Classrooms will not reopen after the festive break until Jan 18 at the earliest.

We have another sharp rise in cases today, which will add to NHS pressure in coming days. As predicted, the new strain seems to be speeding up transmission. Please stay at home as much as possible - including for the bells tonight - & avoid non-essential interaction with others. https://t.co/c4Ru74nbWA — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) December 31, 2020

Mr Flanagan's warning came as Scotland reported a further 2,622 Covid cases, easily exceeding the 2,045 on Wednesday, which was the previous daily record high during the pandemic.

A further 68 deaths were also reported yesterday, making it the deadliest day of the Covid second wave and the highest daily total for almost eight months. The previous highest daily total was 83 on May 6.

Nicola Sturgeon tweeted that the "sharp rise" would add to pressure on the NHS in the coming days and the new strain appeared to be "speeding up transmission."

The First Minister appealed to people to stay at home and avoid interaction with others. Jason Leitch, Scotland's national clinical director, added: "If a clearer message was required about why this cannot be a normal Hogmanay and New Year celebration I’m afraid today’s data are it."

Dr Gregor Smith, Scotland's chief medical officer, said: "Case numbers are now rising rapidly. If you were infected on Christmas Day, you’re now at your most infectious to spread further."

Great picture from @mugecevik that captures why mixing with people from outside your household tonight is dangerous for them or for you. Case numbers are now rising rapidly. If you were infected on Christmas Day you’re now at your most infectious to spread further. #StayAtHome pic.twitter.com/82ukykrMCP — Gregor Smith (@DrGregorSmith) December 31, 2020

Ms Sturgeon disclosed this week that four in 10 positive test samples analysed on Tuesday had a genetic marker that indicates the mutant variant of the virus, which is believed to be 50 per cent more transmissible.

She admitted she was considering postponing the reopening of schools beyond Jan 18, in a move that would cause turmoil for many working parents.

Asked if schools should reopen on Jan 18, Mr Flanagan told BBC Radio Scotland that depended on Covid rates across the country.

"And at the moment, the indicators are that the 18th would be a very unlikely restart date for school buildings. Schools will be reopening in the sense of remote learning being in place. But we'll have to keep it under review," he said.

Citing evidence about the new strain spreading more quickly in Kent and London schools, he said: "If we have easier transmission through particularly the teenage population then reopening schools where there is no physical distancing amongst young people would be a recipe for disaster. It would simply accelerate the transmission of infection in the wider community."

As a new year approaches, governments in Edinburgh and London should have a resolution to demonstrate more commitment to educating children and young people. 2020 has been chaotic, leaving many disadvantaged kids even further behind. Keep schools open and help kids catch up #2021 — Jack McConnell (@LordMcConnell) December 31, 2020

Mr Flanagan said schools "should" be in a better position to provide online lessons than during the first lockdown, when they had no preparation time and some children from deprived families could not access a computer or tablet. However, he said they would not know for sure until the first week back.

Jo Bisset, organiser for parents' group UsForThem Scotland, said: “It’s no surprise to hear this kind of rhetoric from the EIS, which seems to have such a low opinion of teaching that it believes kids should be couped up at home indefinitely.

“What the unions don’t seem to care about is the immense harm this will cause children, particularly vulnerable ones. These plans for a second-class education system would be damaging in the short, medium and long-term."

A Scottish Government spokesman said: "The safety and wellbeing of pupils and school staff is our top priority.

“From Monday, Jan 18 onwards, our current planning assumption is that schools will be open to all pupils for in-person teaching and learning as normal. This is subject to assessment on a daily basis of the state of the pandemic in Scotland and any further developments with regard to the new variant."