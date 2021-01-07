Scottish seafood exports 'face being sent to landfill' over Brexit delays

Crewman Gordon Mowbray works fishing for prawns on the fishing trawler 'Scotia Star' in the North Sea off the east coast of Scotland - ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP

Scottish trawlermen have been told to land fewer fish after it emerged that valuable seafood destined for European markets faces being sent to landfill as a result of Brexit red tape.

Fishermen have been advised to “ease up” on catches due to delays in clearing trucks carrying produce to leave the UK, causing uncertainty over whether fish would get to market, the Scottish Seafood Association said.

The situation has provoked a bitter row between Tory and SNP ministers over who is to blame.

David Duguid, the Scotland Office minister, said SNP ministers “don’t seem to be lifting a finger” to address the issues, and claimed they were “crossing their fingers and hoping for failure so they can try to score political points”.

The SNP, meanwhile, said its ministers were “working hard” to help firms get paperwork in order and blamed the delays on the UK Government.

The requirement to fill in new forms, such as catch certificates and health documents, are needed to sell into the EU.

IT failures have also contributed to the problems, although the Scottish Tories insisted these had been “quickly cleared up”.

Jimmy Buchan, of the Scottish Seafood Association, told the BBC yesterday that the problem was “definitely in Scotland, at the hubs prior to dispatch”.

Welcome to the Modern world of BREXIT and the mess it brings , unbelievable that we find ourselves in this position, we need governments to cover our claims this week, we have lost thousands of pounds by doing nothing wrong @Feorlean @FergusEwingMSP @scotfoodjames @BorisJohnson pic.twitter.com/QR3VcFDz6y — Lochfyne langoustines Ltd & Lochfyne seafarms Ltd (@LochfyneLangous) January 7, 2021

He said there were not enough vets, needed to issue health documents, at Central Scotland logistics hubs and that lorries were taking nearly five hours to clear, which should take 45 minutes, meaning onward connections to the continent were being missed.

“The SNP are doing the bare minimum and it’s creating huge issues," Mr Duguid said.

“Teething problems were always going to happen but the lack of preparation on the SNP’s part is a disgrace.”

Seafood Scotland, which represents the industry, said exporters were facing a “perfect storm” due to the border closure with France before Christmas, IT issues, new lockdowns and Brexit.

“A lack of knowledge and understanding of the required paperwork means some companies are ill-prepared for the new checks, which are taking longer because of the mistakes being uncovered,” Donna Fordyce, the organisation’s chief executive, said.

Dozens of Scottish lorries are being held up in queues at Larkhall and Dunkirk over IT problems and customs barcodes. Some drivers have been waiting 24 hours. The Scottish Seafood Association say it's a worrying sign for the days ahead when the flow of produce will get greater. — Colin Wight (@CWightSTV) January 6, 2021

“These businesses are not transporting toilet rolls or widgets. They are exporting the highest quality, perishable seafood which has a finite window to get to markets in peak condition.

“If the window closes these consignments go to landfill. In a very short time we could see the destruction of a centuries old market which contributes significantly to the Scottish economy.”

Maureen Watt, the SNP MSP for Aberdeen South and North Kincardine, said the Scottish Government "will keep working hard" to help businesses.

She added: “There is little they can do to fix the problems being caused by the UK Tory government’s systems and approach.”