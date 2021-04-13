Scottish Tories propose extra £10 a week for military veterans in financial hardship

Dan Sanderson
·2 min read
Douglas Ross, the Scottish Conservative leader, outlines his plans at the Royal Scots Monument in Edinburgh on Tuesday - Andrew Milligan/PA
Douglas Ross, the Scottish Conservative leader, outlines his plans at the Royal Scots Monument in Edinburgh on Tuesday - Andrew Milligan/PA

Military veterans who are in financial hardship would receive an extra £10 a week in state benefits under proposals being put forward by the Scottish Tories.

Douglas Ross said his party would use Holyrood's welfare powers to introduce a top-up payment for former servicemen and women in receipt of Universal Credit. The Scottish Tory leader is also proposing to develop a specific help to buy scheme that would assist veterans onto the property ladder.

In another pledge to be unveiled in the Tory manifesto for the Holyrood elections, the party will call for the Armed Forces Covenant – which guarantees current and former military personnel equal access to public services, jobs and housing – to be written into Scottish law.

The measures around housing are intended to address disproportionality high levels of homelessness among Scotland's 220,000 veterans. Around 800 were assessed as homeless over the course of a year, according to the most recent statistics.

The Tories said that writing the covenant – which says current military personnel and veterans should "have the same access to government and commercial services and products as any other citizen" – into law would resolve "confusion" about what it means.

Mr Ross said: "Scotland has long played a proud and essential role in our military history. We owe an enormous debt of gratitude to our service men and women, but warm words are not enough. Too many veterans and families are failed, and their sacrifices go unrecognised.

"Our Armed Forces and Veterans Bill will further enshrine the voluntary Armed Forces Covenant into law. This will ensure that military personnel in Scotland are guaranteed access to a variety of key services."

He also highlighted the Scottish Tories' successful campaign for Ministry of Defence compensation to protect troops from the impact of the SNP's higher income tax rates and said: "We truly value the sacrifices made by those who have served our country and know how difficult the transition to civilian life can be.

"We want servicemen and women who choose to make Scotland their home know that they are in a country fit for heroes."

    Sir Anthony Hopkins became the oldest recipient of the best actor Bafta on Sunday night, but gave the ceremony a miss because he did not think he would win. The 83-year-old had been invited to attend the event via Zoom, along with all the other nominees, but was notable by his absence. Instead, he was painting in his hotel room in Wales, where he had just arrived for a holiday. His family informed him of his win, for his performance as a dementia patient in The Father. “I heard this cheer next door. I thought, ‘What’s happening? Are they watching a football match?’” Sir Anthony said. He then received a message of congratulations from the film’s director, Florian Zeller. He had equipped Zeller with a short note to read out in the event of his win.