Scottish universities set to lose millions in vital research funding following UK Government cuts

St Andrews and Aberdeen are set to lose at least £2.5 million

Scottish universities are set to lose millions in vital research funding after the UK Government slashed overseas aid funding, prompting warnings of job losses and severe reputational damage to Scotland’s world-class institutions.

Following the Government’s announcement that it was cutting the aid budget from 0.7 to 0.5 per cent of GDP, the UK Research and Innovation Agency (UKRI) - which controls science funding in Britain - told universities across the UK that its budget for international development projects has been cut by £120m.

Academics have warned the move will result in key projects aimed at tackling some of the world’s biggest crises now having to be abandoned. Many of these are already ongoing, which threatens to do “huge damage” to the reputation of universities for “walking away from vulnerable communities”.

In Scotland, one of the most immediate impacts of the cuts is expected to be the loss of the Global Challenge Research Fund, which last year was worth more than £13.2m to Scottish higher education.

It can also be revealed that Aberdeen and St Andrews are set to lose at least £2.5m to the cuts, while vital projects at Glasgow, Heriot-Watt and Dundee are also at risk. Meanwhile, approximately 45 per cent of Queen Margaret University’s research grant income is exposed to the cuts.

Among the projects at risk includes a £1.8m project at Aberdeen that aims to reduce disease transmission from rodents to humans, a St Andrews programme supporting health training in Rwanda, and Heriot-Watt research modelling sustainable land use in the Amazon.

Glasgow University. The city will host COP26 in November - The Image Bank

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, Universities Scotland described the cuts as “unprecedented” and “egregious”, and in contradiction of the UK Government’s post-Brexit ‘Global Britain’ ambitions.

“It’s an extraordinary situation,” said Alastair Sim, director of Universities Scotland. “For the financial year that’s starting in April, there’s a 70 per cent cut in funding for overseas development, which is putting the UKRI in the unprecedented situation where they may not even be able to honour commitments already made and that’s very serious.”

“It means a lot of projects that could achieve real development gains for our partner countries, particularly in the Global South, are just not going to happen,” he said.

Mr Sim added the cuts are estimated to cost “thousands” of researcher jobs across the UK, of which Scotland will bear a “proportionate hit”.

He warned that the cuts will cause immense damage to Scotland’s reputation as a leader in addressing poverty-related challenges, as well as responses to climate change - just as Glasgow is set to host COP26 in November.

“Here we are, with an ambitious plan to be a research and innovation-driven nation - to be Global Britain, showcasing our commitments to sustainable development in Glasgow this November - and yet we are doing something of a massive scale that will have such a substantive and reputational impact on our international partnerships.

“It’s actually so contrary to the general direction of travel of where the UK Government is going, which gives me hope there is still time for senior political intervention.”

Boris Johnson and David Attenborough attend an event to launch the United Nations' Climate Change conference, COP26. The conference will be held in Glasgow in November - AFP

Scotland’s higher education minister Richard Lochhead has described the UK Government’s “extremely concerning” decision to cut the research funds “without warning” as a “body-blow to Scottish research collaboration”.

“We will be working with the Scottish Funding Council to fully consider the impacts and while we do not yet know the full extent this loss of funding will cause, some projects will be cancelled,” he told the Daily Telegraph.

Meanwhile, Scottish Labour have warned that the cuts will “badly disrupt, and in some cases end” the work of Scotland’s “world-class institutes”.

“They do outstanding work to tackle some of our biggest global threats, such as pandemics, climate change, food poverty and sustainable land use. This work saves lives and makes us all safer,” said education spokesperson Michael Marra.

“Having been at the forefront of education and research for decades, these cuts risk relegating the status of our universities – along with the loss of thousands of jobs.”

Carol Monaghan MP, the SNP's shadow education spokesperson, condemned the cuts as “speaking volumes” about the Tories’ “narrow post-Brexit Global Britain vision” that will have “devastating consequences” for vulnerable communities in the middle of a pandemic.

A UK Government spokesperson said: “We are committed to strengthening universities in Scotland and funding the country’s world class reputation for research and innovation.

“This includes £400 million for universities in Scotland through our City Region and Growth Deals and £213 million to upgrade the UK’s scientific infrastructure from which Scottish science facilities in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Dundee will benefit.

“The UK Government is investing hundreds of millions of pounds in Scottish universities and there is much more in the pipeline. We are working with our delivery partners, including UK Research and Innovation, to implement a new research and development settlement for 2021/22 that delivers on our R&D ambitions."