Scotts Mills man sentenced for Jan. 3 road rage shooting, bias crime

Samuel Caster-Winegeart has been sentenced to 12 months of incarceration for charges related to a Jan. 3 road rage shooting incident.

Caster-Winegeart, 26, of Scotts Mills, pled guilty to assault and bias crime charges, which under Oregon law is defined as a crime motivated in part or whole by bias against another person's race, color, disability, religion, national origin, sexual orientation or gender identity.

He faced up to five years in prison and a $125,000 fine for the felony charges and 364 days in prison and a $6,250 fine for misdemeanor charges in the case.

According to the 2023 report from the Oregon Criminal Justice Commission, reports of bias crime incidents in Oregon continue to rise. Bias-motivated reports to the Oregon Department of Justice’s Bias Response Hotline increased by 60% from 910 in 2020 to 1,457 in 2021, and by 74% to 2,534 in 2022.

Among thousands of reports, few lead to criminal charges and even fewer end in a conviction.

Of the bias cases referred to county district attorney offices in 2022, 32% of defendants were convicted on any charge. Few of those convicted were sentenced to prison, according to the commission's report.

Crash turns into gunfire, assault

Salem Police in January said they responded to a crash at the intersection of Lancaster Drive and Market Street NE at 4:40 p.m. Jan. 3.

The exact cause of the crash was unclear in police reports.

Caster-Winegeart told police he had been driving east on Market Street NE when another vehicle hit him from behind after turning north on Lancaster Drive. The other driver said he had been driving east on Market Street and was turning north onto Lancaster Drive in the turn lane when Caster-Winegeart came over into his lane and struck the front of his vehicle.

The victim told police at the scene that Caster-Winegeart had sped past him and struck his vehicle again after the initial crash.

At the sentencing Thursday, security camera footage shown to the court showed the moments after the crash.

According to police, Caster-Winegeart, who is white, approached the SUV as the other driver pulled over to the side of the road, yelled a racial slur at the driver, who is Black, and punched through the partially open window, striking the driver in the face.

Police in their report said they saw an abrasion and laceration consistent with the victim's statement.

The victim told police Caster-Winegeart then approached with a handgun, pointed the pistol at him while standing three feet away and threatened to kill him while referring to him with a racial slur.

In a probable cause statement, police said Caster-Winegeart fired the handgun three times at the SUV.

Cellphone footage shown during sentencing, captured by a witness located behind the two vehicles, showed Caster-Winegeart shoot towards the vehicle as the witness gasped and another car nearby sped away after the gunshots rang out.

Police said Caster-Winegeart admitted no one shot at him and that he shot the tire of the other vehicle because he thought the driver was going to get away. He said he had not been trying to hurt the other driver.

The victim told the police officer he looked away when Caster-Winegeart approached, believing he would be shot. He heard a gunshot and realized Caster-Winegeart was shooting at his front tire.

Two witnesses interviewed told police they saw Caster-Winegeart punch the driver and believed he was firing at the driver and not the tire.

'I would like to start trying to fix things'

Caster-Winegeart initially faced six charges but in exchange for his plea, the district attorney agreed to dismiss a second misdemeanor unlawful possession of a firearm charge.

Caster-Winegeart pled guilty to a felony bias crime in the first degree, felony bias crime in the first degree with a firearm, felony unlawful use of a weapon with a firearm, misdemeanor fourth-degree assault, and misdemeanor unlawful possession of a firearm.

The prosecutor recommended 60 months in prison.

During the hearing, Deputy District Attorney Braden Wolf said Caster-Winegeart's actions were "indefensible" and an "egregious" reaction to a fender bender.

Caster-Winegeart's language, Wolf said, displayed "animus towards" the victim based on his race. Wolf said the state asking for the max sentence was appropriate based on the security footage, cell phone recording and facts of the case.

"Facts cannot be ignored," he said.

Caster-Winegeart, emotional throughout the sentencing, was not denying the seriousness of his actions, his defense attorney Spencer Todd said.

He asked the judge to sentence Caster-Winegeart to probation, noting he had no prior criminal history and the work he has done since January.

Caster-Winegeart completed anger management classes; is in counseling; completed a diversity, inclusion, and anti-bias class through Black Joy Speaks; and his family had sold his firearms, Todd said.

Caster-Winegeart's family sat in the courtroom and were dedicated to "keeping him in line," Todd said. Caster-Winegeart did not deny using racial language during the incident but did not walk around with hatred in his heart, Todd added.

"I would like to start trying to fix things as soon as I can," Caster-Winegeart said in a brief statement.

Judge Tracy Prall said she believed Caster-Winegeart was trying to make amends but said she had to find a balance of accountability.

Prall said she believed Caster-Winegeart was "desperately trying to address" the bias crime through the work over the past 10 months but was concerned with addressing his decision to return to his vehicle to retrieve his firearm and then shoot.

Caster-Winegeart had entered a rage and turned a fender bender into something very scary, she said.

"There has to be some punishment to ensure that society understands the ramifications of using a gun unlawfully," Prall said.

Caster-Winegeart was also sentenced to four years of post-prison supervision and $800 in fines. He will serve his sentence at the Marion County jail, according to Todd.

The victim did not appear in court or provide a statement.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Scotts Mills man sentenced for Jan. 3 road rage shooting, bias crime