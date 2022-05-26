Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Scotts Miracle-Gro:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$615m ÷ (US$6.2b - US$1.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2022).

So, Scotts Miracle-Gro has an ROCE of 13%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Chemicals industry average of 12%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Scotts Miracle-Gro compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Scotts Miracle-Gro.

How Are Returns Trending?

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. The company has consistently earned 13% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 54% in that time. 13% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Scotts Miracle-Gro has consistently earned this amount. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

Our Take On Scotts Miracle-Gro's ROCE

To sum it up, Scotts Miracle-Gro has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. And given the stock has only risen 19% over the last five years, we'd suspect the market is beginning to recognize these trends. So because of the trends we're seeing, we'd recommend looking further into this stock to see if it has the makings of a multi-bagger.

