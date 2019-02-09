Scotts Miracle-Gro vs. Innovative Industrial Properties: Which Is the Better Pot Play?

There's no question about it, marijuana is a very hot topic on Wall Street. With all the hype flying around, you might be tempted to jump aboard and buy a pot stock. However, you don't actually need to do that to gain exposure to the industry and what is expected to be massive growth in demand. Instead, you can buy a supplier to the marijuana industry like The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) or Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR). But which of these two is the better buy?

Aggressive moves

Scotts Miracle-Gro is probably best known for its lawn care products, things like its namesake Miracle-Gro and Roundup. You can buy them at any home improvement store, and they're staples in the lawn care sector. But a few years ago the company stepped back and took a good look at the marijuana space. It was a market Scotts hadn't really focused on, but one that would fit well with its overall strengths.

Management went on a buying spree. It acquired several companies that were supplying hydroponic gardening products, which have long been used to grow marijuana indoors (even when it wasn't legal to do so). Scotts very quickly established its Hawthorne division, going from effectively zero exposure to marijuana to a run rate of around $600 million in annual revenue from hydroponics. (For reference, the company's trailing 12 months revenue is around $2.6 billion.) It now sells such products to around 1,800 retailers. If pot turns out to be as big as expected, Scotts will likely benefit in a big way.

However, the move into hydroponics came at a cost. Long-term debt increased by roughly 50% in fiscal 2018 to around $1.9 billion. Go back a little further and the increase is even more notable: At the end of fiscal 2014, long-term debt was just $700 million. At this point long-term debt makes up nearly 84% of Scotts' capital structure, up from just 55% in 2014. That's a very heavily leveraged balance sheet.

To be fair, the company has been able to handle the increased interest costs in stride. However, Scotts has clearly taken on a big and expensive bet. If it doesn't work out as planned, there could be notable issues -- for example, the company took a one-time charge in fiscal 2018, writing down the value of its Hawthorne business by roughly $95 million. That's not a great sign, suggesting that in management's zeal to expand into a new space it may have overpaid.

They could be used for other things

For conservative investors, Scotts' big bet should be a worry. If the Hawthorne division doesn't live up to expectations there will likely be more one-time charges to come, and all that extra debt will turn into a massive headwind.

That's why more conservative types might want to look at Innovative Industrial Properties. This real estate investment trust, or REIT, owns the facilities in which marijuana is grown.